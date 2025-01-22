2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter move in top five of latest projections
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, with less than 100 days left. As the pre-draft process heats up, college football All-Star games and the NFL Combine in late February are setting the stage for teams to evaluate prospects. Recent projections from Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick shed light on where top talents like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter of Colorado might land.
Flick has Sanders projected as the third overall pick to the New York Giants. After a dismal 3–14 season, the Giants are looking to address their offensive struggles, particularly at quarterback, where they averaged just 16.1 points per game. Sanders, known for his dynamic play style, toughness, and precision, is a perfect fit for head coach Brian Daboll's system. With his flair for the spotlight, Sanders could reignite a Giants offense desperate for a spark.
So much for Deion Sanders saying his sons wouldn't be playing in a cold-weather NFL city. Shedeur will have to brave the elements in the Meadowlands for the initial part of his career with this projection. The upside is being able to capitalize inside the media capital of the world. The "Grown" QB already has several top-tier endorsements and will help market them on a bigger stage in NYC.
At fifth overall, Hunter is projected to land with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who suffered from the NFL’s worst pass defense, allowing 257 passing yards per game. The Heisman Trophy winner demonstrated elite skills on both sides of the ball, shutting down receivers as a cornerback while also excelling as a wide receiver with 96 receptions, 1,258 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Although his future in the NFL will primarily focus on defense, Hunter’s versatility and game-changing ability make him a transformative pick for Jacksonville.
Hunter will be back in his home state with the Jags. This could be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you spin it. With an upcoming wedding planned with fiancee, Leanna Lenee, during the start of rookie camp in Chattanooga, Tennesse, Hunter wouldn't have to travel far or miss too much time being in Jacksonville.
The top two picks also present intriguing narratives. The Tennessee Titans, holding the first overall selection, are projected to choose Miami quarterback Cam Ward. While some expected Sanders to be the top pick, Ward’s polished skill set, 39 touchdown passes, and 4,313 passing yards make him a compelling choice for a team lacking a franchise quarterback. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns are expected to select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 2. Carter’s dominance in the Big Ten, highlighted by 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss, addresses a critical need on Cleveland's defensive line.
Rounding out the top five, the New England Patriots are projected to take Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. At 6'5", McMillan offers a massive catch radius and an ability to boost a struggling Patriots passing attack. While some may question McMillan’s placement above Hunter, the Patriots’ need for a reliable offensive target supports the selection. Being paired with Josh McDaniels will bring out the best of his talents at the next level.
With Sanders and Hunter projected in the top five, Colorado's stars continue to shine, reflecting their remarkable collegiate performances. Here are the rest of Flick's projections in SI's '2025 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: First-Round Predictions for Every Team'.