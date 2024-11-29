2025 three-star EDGE Alexander McPherson commits to Colorado
IMG Academy three-star EDGE Alexander McPherson has committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, flipping from Oklahoma State just days after his decommitment. McPherson, who had been pledged to the Cowboys since June 11, made his announcement on Thanksgiving night during Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, setting the stage for Colorado’s showdown with Oklahoma State at Folsom Field.
McPherson’s decision comes after an official visit to Boulder earlier this month, during which he experienced Colorado’s thrilling victory over Utah and the energetic game-day atmosphere. “The environment in Boulder was electric,” McPherson said following the visit. “There is so much energy there!”
Ranked as the No. 864 overall prospect and No. 79 EDGE in the 2025 cycle, McPherson is also the No. 112 player in Florida. His senior season at IMG Academy showcased his potential, as he recorded 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and eight sacks across nine games. His combination of athleticism and production has drawn significant attention, and the Buffs made their move earlier in the week, working to secure his commitment ahead of a pivotal matchup at Folsom Field.
McPherson becomes the second IMG Academy player to commit to Colorado in recent days, joining four-star defensive lineman London Merritt, who also announced his decision to join the Buffaloes. The commitments underline Sanders’ ability to draw top talent to Boulder, particularly from national powerhouse programs like IMG Academy.
Colorado’s recruiting momentum has been a hallmark of Sanders’ tenure, and flipping McPherson from Oklahoma State is another testament to the program’s growing appeal. The Buffs’ coaching staff and Boulder’s vibrant atmosphere appear to have made a significant impact on McPherson, who brings versatility and disruptive ability to the team’s defensive front.
As the Buffaloes prepare to face McPherson’s former program, his commitment adds an intriguing subplot to an already high-stakes contest at Folsom Field.