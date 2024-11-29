2025 three-star receiver Quentin Gibson commits to Colorado
On Thanksgiving night, Quentin Gibson, a three-star wide receiver from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, announced his commitment to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The 5'9", 165-pound speedster shared his decision on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, joining an elite group of recruits pledging their allegiance to Coach Prime on the same show.
Gibson, a member of the Class of 2025, brings an exciting blend of speed, agility, and potential to Boulder. As a junior, he demonstrated his versatility with 542 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns. His explosive abilities as a runner and receiver were evident, averaging 9.03 yards per carry with 325 rushing yards and five touchdowns on just 36 carries. He also caught 12 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his ability to stretch defenses and make big plays in the open field.
Gibson’s 2024 season has solidified his reputation as a game-changer. In the first four games alone, he tallied an impressive 589 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 24 receptions. His ability to outwork opponents and maximize his production despite his undersized frame makes him a valuable addition to Sanders' high-octane system. Gibson’s skill set aligns perfectly with Coach Prime’s vision for building a team driven by speed and effort.
Gibson is one of four recruits to announce their commitments to Colorado on Nightcap, joining four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith, four-star defensive lineman London Merritt, and three-star athlete Alexander McPherson. The group provides a significant boost for the Buffaloes as early Signing Day approaches. Sanders’ ability to attract talented prospects on a national platform underscores the growing momentum of the Colorado program under his leadership.
For Gibson, this commitment marks the next step in a promising career. Under Sanders and his staff, he has an opportunity to develop his skills and thrive at the collegiate level while contributing to a program on the rise.