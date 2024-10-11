As Rick George prepares Colorado for new revenue sharing, what comes next?
The Colorado Buffaloes football team is riding high with a 4-1 record, and the excitement surrounding the program continues to grow as they prepare for a pivotal matchup against the 18th-ranked Kansas State at Folsom Field this Saturday.
Under the leadership of Deion Sanders the team has shown immense promise, energizing fans, students, and alumni alike. As they navigate their first season in the Big 12, there is a sense of optimism that the Buffs could compete for the conference championship. The direction Coach Prime is taking the team has brought newfound hope and excitement to the University of Colorado, as both the football program and other sports teams seem poised for success.
Buffs' athletic director Rick George has expressed confidence in the trajectory of the football team and other sports programs under their respective coaches. George's belief in the future of Colorado athletics was evident during a recent press conference, where he addressed the NCAA's preliminary approval of a plan to share revenue with players starting in the 2025-26 school year. He acknowledged that while there are still many questions left unanswered, this approval provides some guidance as to how the landscape of collegiate athletics is changing. George emphasized the importance of continuing to focus on the university’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective, the 5430 Foundation, which has been instrumental in supporting student-athletes. He also teased an upcoming partnership with Elevations Credit Union, signaling a bright future for NIL opportunities at the university.
George is keen to ensure the university is prepared for the eventual changes in NCAA revenue sharing, knowing potential legal challenges could delay the start date. One contentious aspect of the settlement involves compensating former athletes, with the current plan covering athletes from 2016 onward. George and others have suggested expanding this window to include student-athletes from the early 2000s to 2016, ensuring those who contributed to the wealth of their universities without NIL opportunities are recognized.
The settlement aims to prevent the NCAA from facing major financial repercussions, ensuring the longevity of the institution that has governed collegiate sports since 1906. George's proactive approach, alongside Coach Prime's leadership, could make Colorado an attractive destination for future recruits, as the program continues to evolve both on and off the field.