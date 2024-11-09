As the national perception shifts for Colorado, winning becomes more important
In the rapidly evolving landscape of college football, the Colorado Buffaloes have become the talk of the town, largely thanks to the dynamic leadership of Deion Sanders. From the outset, Sanders and Colorado have labeled anyone not fully supportive as "haters," a term meant to encapsulate those who doubted the team's potential. But recently, this label has started to lose its bite. Coach Prime himself joked about needing new haters because the old ones have become fans, a sentiment that's not entirely inaccurate. What started as skepticism toward Sanders’ ambitious vision for Colorado has turned into admiration, with many critics shifting their views to acknowledge the program’s success.
Across the college football media landscape, respected analysts and outlets that once voiced doubts now express optimism for Colorado's postseason potential. High-profile analysts like Paul Finebaum, Greg McElroy, and others, have warmed to Colorado's potential, an indication of the seismic shift in perception. Shows on the network channels, which frequently fuel the national conversation around college football, have adopted a more favorable stance toward the Buffaloes. The questions of "What if they succeed?" have largely faded, replaced by recognition of Colorado's achievements. Currently standing with a 6-2 record and a 4-1 conference standing, the Buffaloes have indeed earned their stripes in a season where initial predictions have been turned upside down.
A critical point often overlooked is how much this Colorado team has transformed over the season. The squad that will take the field in their ninth game is hardly the same team that struggled against North Dakota State in the opener or showed growing pains in their Week 2 match against Nebraska. Some teams remain stagnant from beginning to end, but Colorado has continually adapted and refined its play. What started as a one-dimensional, pass-heavy offense dependent on scoring over 40 points to secure wins has matured into a more balanced and resilient unit. While their passing game remains a potent threat, bolstered by the emergence of talents like LaJohntay Wester, Will Shepard, and the versatile Travis Hunter, the team has grown in other areas too.
On the defensive front, the contributions of Rob Livingston as defensive coordinator cannot be overstated. With former NFL standouts Damione Lewis and Warren Sapp assisting in shaping a more aggressive and efficient defensive line, Colorado's defense has seen significant improvement. The defensive line now applies more pressure on opposing quarterbacks and has shown greater consistency, a crucial factor in the team's growth. For a team that began the season leaning heavily on its offense, the defensive upgrades have given Colorado the well-roundedness needed to contend in high-stakes games. Even if the run game isn’t breaking records, it has improved enough to prevent opponents from focusing solely on Shedeur Sanders and the passing game, giving the offense a vital element of unpredictability.
The enhanced rushing attack has had a direct, positive effect on Shedeur Sanders' performance. Last season, Sanders averaged a meager 1.9 seconds in the pocket before facing defensive pressure, a statistic that underscored the team's struggles. This season, however, thanks to the improved run game and offensive line, Sanders enjoys an average of four to seven seconds before contact, providing him with the time he needs to showcase his legendary potential. The improvement in pocket protection has proven to be the difference between a struggling team and one that could realistically end the season with double-digit wins. Colorado’s ground game, while not elite, has done enough to keep defenses honest, creating the space and time that Shedeur Sanders needs to operate effectively.
Today’s game against Texas Tech could be a pivotal moment for Colorado, serving as more than just another opponent on the schedule. Texas Tech’s home stadium in Lubbock is known for its intense atmosphere and strong home-field advantage. Winning here would mark a critical achievement, potentially setting Colorado up for success in their remaining games. Should they emerge victorious, the Buffs would likely find the rest of their schedule more manageable. While every matchup presents unique challenges, Texas Tech may well be the most daunting hurdle left. Utah, once a major contender in the Big 12, has been hampered by the absence of Cam Rising, while Oklahoma State has struggled to meet preseason expectations. If Colorado can clear the Texas Tech obstacle, they would be well-positioned to pursue their postseason aspirations with renewed momentum.
For the Buffaloes, the path to a postseason berth is not without challenges, but it’s far clearer than it was at the start of the season. By focusing on beating Texas Tech, Colorado can take a significant step closer to achieving Coach Prime’s long-term vision for the program. A commanding win could also favorably impact the rankings, which Coach Prime often downplays yet undeniably influence postseason opportunities. Moreover, a win against Texas Tech could solidify Colorado’s reputation as a legitimate contender, not just among fans but also within the broader college football community. Success would likely sway any remaining skeptics, turning even the most hardened doubters into supporters of Coach Prime’s ambitious agenda.
Ultimately, today’s matchup in Lubbock is more than just another game. It represents a critical test of the Buffaloes’ growth, focus, and resilience. A win would bring Colorado one step closer to the Big 12 Championship game, a remarkable achievement in Coach Prime’s second season at the helm. While Sanders has transformed Colorado’s culture and confidence, translating those changes into a successful season rests on their performance on the field.
With a team that has learned to balance explosive offense with a steadily improving defense, and with Sanders’ leadership driving them forward, Colorado is poised to defy expectations once more. Texas Tech is the next hurdle, and if Colorado can clear it, the path to postseason glory could be within reach for a program that continues to redefine itself each week.