Baltimore Ravens' Todd Monken Hints At Increased Role For Rookie Receiver
In a typical blink, Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is in the NFL to stay.
The former Colorado Buffaloes speedster blistered onto the scene with two stellar punt returns last Thursday, including one he brought 87 yards back for a touchdown.
He later added two impressive catches for 41 yards, marks that led Baltimore in its week 1 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Could Wester already have a key reserve role in store? Offensive coordinator Todd Monken believes so.
"I think down the road, this year and moving forward, he's going to be a heck of a weapon," Monken told reporters on Tuesday. "Because he's probably going to be up on gameday, as a returner, he gives us another novelty for Zay Flowers."
Monken named two stars whom Wester could play in relation to, directly behind Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers and (less directly) former All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.
"You have Mark [Andrews] and Zay, you got a couple of guys that do the same things," Monken said. "You can plug and play. If something happens to Zay, 'Johntay can come in there and make those same plays in the same novelty role. He's doing awesome."
The Ravens see Wester as a dynamic weapon to utilize in the slot, where he played much of his college career. Flowers is Baltimore's lead option at receiver, raking in 151 catches for 1,917 yards and nine touchdowns over the last two seasons, so Wester's ability to produce as his reserve will be vital.
On the outside, two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will have two veterans in DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman. Though if Flowers finds himself injured, Wester appears to be who would step up in his place.
It's a major step up for this past April's sixth-round pick, whose roster spot wasn't a given just weeks ago and was expected to start exclusively on special teams. However, he's already left a mark on Ravens coaches, teammates and fans.
Wester dominated in 2024 under coach Deion Sanders, eventually earning the elusive No. 1 jersey and wearing it when Colorado played in the Alamo Bowl.
He hauled in 74 catches for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns, joining Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award-winning teammate Travis Hunter as the only Buffs wideout pair ever to each register double-digit scores in the same season.
Throughout his lone campaign in Boulder, Wester made many memories. He was on the receiving end of Colorado's game-tying Hail Mary against the Baylor Bears, perhaps the "Coach Prime" era's greatest single play.
He displayed acumen as a punt returner, route runner and overall speedster following a splendid four-year tenure with the Florida Atlantic Owls. Wester finished his career sixth all-time with 326 receptions, a consistent producer who seldom struggled to find open grass to make an impact.
Now in the NFL, Wester is ready to do the same. With one of the league's top quarterbacks, coaching staffs and front offices around him, the former Buffs hero is poised for his journey at the next level.