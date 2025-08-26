Best Returning College Football Players List: 1 Colorado Buffalo Makes Cut
The Colorado Buffaloes will be entering the 2025 college football season with several new faces on the roster. The offensive side of the ball was hit the hardest with losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the NFL, along with four of the team’s top 2024 wide receivers.
Despite losing several players, the Colorado Buffaloes have a couple of big-time players returning to the team this fall. In a recent ranking of the top returning college football players, one Colorado player made the cut: offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.
Is Seaton A Top Returning Player?
Seaton is entering his second year with the Colorado Buffaloes after a stellar true freshman season in 2024. Seaton started in all 13 games last season, making him the first true freshman offensive tackle to start the season opener for Colorado, and the first one to do so in the Big 12 since 2022.
In 2024, Seaton allowed just three sacks out of 612 pass blocking snaps. He did not allow a sack in 11 of 13 games, going 10 straight matchups without allowing one. He also played the most snaps on the entire offense (809).
Coming in as a five-star prospect, Seaton quickly showed he is a stellar athlete, looking to continue to grow in year two. During the offseason, the tackle has earned high praise from offensive lines coach George Hegamin.
Seaton To Play Major Role This Season
Through the transfer portal, the Colorado Buffaloes lost a significant number of players, including offensive linemen Zechariah Owens, Jay Gardenhire, Cash Cleveland, and several others. With many losses across the offensive line, Seaton’s return to the team is even more valuable.
MORE: Deion Sanders Unveils New Nike Shoes With Nod to Sons Shedeur, Shilo Sanders
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Interesting Betting Odds Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Week One Starting Quarterback Update: Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis?
MORE: How Will Colorado Buffaloes' Enhanced Game Day Experience Impact Home-Field Advantage?
In addition to Seaton’s return, the Buffaloes have strong incoming freshmen, including offensive linemen Chauncey Gooden and Carde Smith. While these are talented players joining the squad, Seaton will also be a veteran presence on the offensive line.
In addition to a young offensive line, the Colorado Buffaloes will have a new quarterback this season. No matter who plays quarterback between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis, the two will be new to the offense, and having a strong offensive line will help give them time on the field.
New and young players are not a bad thing for Colorado; it just means the program has much to prove this season. One of the top aspects of the offensive line will be the size of the players. Colorado coach Deion Sanders put together a talented and big offensive line that could go impress and keep the Buffaloes competitive in the Big 12.
"They (offensive line) probably have nine guys that can really start and contribute mightily, that we don't fear they are going to go in there and mess it up," Sanders said. “They're good. We got a three-headed monster (Gunnar White, George Hegamin, and Andre Gurode) coaching those guys as well, so that's a beautiful thing. That group there is physical, they're smart, they're tough, they're truly disciplined, and I am truly proud of that group."
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29. The Buffaloes are underdogs entering the game, but Seaton and Colorado are looking to pull off an upset win.