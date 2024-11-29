Big 12 championship game tiebreaker guide and TV schedule
Colorado enters the final week of the regular season with a chance to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship game and a share of the Big 12 regular season title. To advance, the Buffaloes need a win coupled with either losses by two of Arizona State, BYU, or Iowa State, or a BYU loss combined with a Texas Tech victory. A win would also secure Colorado its first non-divisional regular season conference championship since 1991, marking a major milestone in their program’s history.
7-2 Tiebreaker Scenarios
The following details tie-breaking scenarios for ties among teams with 7-2 Big 12 records:
Two-team tie
The two tied teams at 7-2 will be the Championship game participants.
Three-team tie
Colorado loss = Arizona State vs. Iowa State
Arizona State loss = Iowa State vs. BYU
Iowa State loss = Arizona State vs. BYU
BYU loss + Texas Tech win + Baylor win +
Cincinnati win = Colorado vs. Iowa State
BYU loss + Texas Tech win + Baylor loss OR Cincinnati loss = Colorado vs. Arizona State
BYU loss + West Virginia win = Arizona State vs. Iowa State
Four-team tie
Big 12 Championship Game = Arizona State vs. Iowa State
Friday, Nov. 29
Oklahoma State at Colorado | Noon ET on ABC
Saturday, Nov. 30
West Virginia at Texas Tech | Noon ET on FS1
Kansas at Baylor | Noon ET on ESPN2
Arizona State at Arizona 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
TCU at Cincinnati 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Kansas State at Iowa State 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Houston at BYU 10:15 ET on ESPN
Individually, Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are enjoying historic seasons. Hunter is a finalist for several prestigious awards, including the Walter Camp, Maxwell, Bednarik, Biletnikoff, and Hornung awards, showcasing his dominance as a versatile playmaker on both sides of the ball.
Meanwhile, Sanders has shattered records, becoming the first CU player to throw 30 touchdowns in a season. He now holds the school records for passing touchdowns in a single season and career, as well as touchdowns responsible for, reaching 125 career passing touchdowns during Colorado’s game against Kansas. These individual accomplishments highlight the star power driving Colorado’s success as they fight for a championship opportunity.