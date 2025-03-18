How To Watch Big 12 Pro Day: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders
The Big 12 conference holds its own Pro Day to feature the talent within the conference as they prepare for the NFL Draft. Several Colorado Buffaloes will be featured in the Pro Day. The Big 12 Pro Day will take place from March 18-21.
How to Watch:
The Big 12 Pro Day will take place March 18-21 in Ford Center at The Star, in Frisco, Texas. The Big 12 Pro Day will be broadcast on NFL Network, starting at 12 p.m. MT on March 19 and 20.
Colorado, Big 12 Pro Day Preview:
College Pro Days are one final chance for athletes to demonstrate their skills in front of NFL Personnel before the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado Buffaloes have two players who are expected to be top-10 draft picks, potentially both going in the top five.
On Wednesday, March 19, the offensive lineman, linebackers, and defensive lineman will have their workouts. On Thursday, the Pro Day will feature the running backs, tight ends, quarterbacks, wide receivers, and defensive backs. Friday’s workout will be shorter, featuring the specialists.
The Colorado Buffaloes had four players invited to the 2025 NFL Combine: quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., and wide receiver Lajohntay Wester. Hunter and Sanders did not participate in on-field activities during the combine, saving their skills for the Pro Day.
The Pro Day will not only give some players one final time to showcase their skills but several players who were not invited to the combine can get the opportunity to prove themselves before the draft. Defensive back Shilo Sanders and wide receiver Will Sheppard are participants to watch for during the Big 12 Pro Day.
Many eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders to see if he will be throwing at the Big 12 Pro Day. He did not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, and his draft stock has been fluctuating. Sanders is expected to be a top-two quarterback in the NFL Draft, but there have been rumors of him falling to the bottom of the first round.
Sanders spoke at the NFL Combine about the work he has been putting in to be the best at all times.
"It's a lot of work on my quarterback coach making sure I'm sharp, and I'm ready. I never want to go out there and half-step. I want to be my best at all times," Sanders said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Hunter will be the other top prospect all eyes will be on. Hunter is making a strong push to play both offense and defense in the NFL. The 2024 Heisman winner is expected to be a top-five draft pick, potentially the first non-quarterback taken off the board. Hunter will use the Pro Day to demonstrate one final time why he can play both sides of the ball in the NFL.
Jimmy Horn Jr. is one of the Buffaloes who participated in the NFL Scouting Combine workouts. Horn ran a 4.46 40 and a 38-inch broad jump. He sustained an injury causing him to miss most of November, making the Combine and Pro Day much more important. Horn is expected to be a later draft pick but could be a steal.
Wester had the second-most receiving yards for the Buffaloes in 2024. He finished the season with 931 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. Wester ran a 4.46 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine and will showcase his skills again during the Big 12 Pro Day.
There are 12 players from Colorado expected to participate in the Big 12 Pro Day. Sheppard and Shilo Sanders are examples of why Pro Days are important. The Colorado players did not participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and will look to impress scouts one last time in an attempt to boost their draft stock.
Other Buffaloes to watch for are offensive lineman Justin Mayers, defensive linemen BJ Green and Chidozie Nwankwo, and defensive backs, Travis Jay, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, and Herman Smith III. Colorado punter Mark Vassett will be the lone specialist participating.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.