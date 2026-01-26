Brady Russell's Unique Road From Colorado Walk-On to Super Bowl LX

Former Colorado Buffaloes tight end Brady Russell is now just one win away from securing a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks.

After helping beat the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Russell and the Seahawks will battle the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. Russell, who began his Colorado career as a walk-on, is the only immediate former Buff advancing to the Super Bowl, as Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez was drafted out of Oregon.

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Brady Russell (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now in his third year with the Seahawks, Russell totaled a career-high 14 total tackles and one fumble recovery in the regular season as a special teams staple. He has so far recorded two tackles in the playoffs, including one against the Rams.

"It's special to be a part of a (special teams) group that cares that much," Russell said, per the Seahawks. "You can see it when you watch a clip. There's 11 Seahawks all still flying around when the whistle's blown, versus some guys on the other team who might be slowing down, walking or jogging, or not giving it full effort."

Unfortunately for Russell, he suffered a hand injury in the NFC Championship Game, putting his status for Super Bowl LX in question.

They know that we’re like that pic.twitter.com/stIsDB1htv — Brady Russell (@brady_russell) January 26, 2026

Remembering Brady Russell's Colorado Career

Former Fossil Ridge standout Brady Russell, who was just rewarded a scholarship after walking on to Colorado's football team, dances while warming up before the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Mile High Stadium in Denver on Friday Aug. 31, 2018. (Cris Tiller / Fort Collins Coloradoan)Ftc0831 Rmshowdown Ct 18 | Cris Tiller

Russell, the son of all-time great Colorado linebacker and Philadelphia Eagles executive Matt Russell, played at Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins before joining the Buffs as a walk-on in 2017. During his first year at Colorado, the young Russell was named the team's Offensive Scout Player of the Year.

Heading into the 2018 season, former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre rewarded Russell for his hard work by putting the tight end on scholarship.

"I was really surprised, to be honest," Russell said of earning a scholarship, per CU. "It was really overwhelming. All my teammates came up and started celebrating with me and I got to break the team down (out of the team huddle). It was tough to process but at the same time, it's a wonderful feeling. It's a goal I've had for a long time."

Nov 30, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Brady Russell (38) celebrates his touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

After totaling 41 receiving yards in 2018, Russell broke out the following year with 23 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns. An injury-shortened 2020 campaign preceded a 2021 season that saw Russell total a career-high 25 catches for 307 yards.

Russell had 153 receiving yards in 2022 before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks fullback Brady Russell (38) reacts after a play during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seattle grabbed Russell from Philadelphia's practice squad early in the 2023 season and hasn't let go since.

Russell totaled 17 tackles in his first two years with the Seahawks before signing an exclusive rights free agent contract this past April.

Colorado fans can watch Russell in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 (4:30 p.m. MT, NBC).