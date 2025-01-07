Carter Miller flips to UCF three weeks after committing to Colorado
Colorado football’s offensive line is undergoing significant changes as the offseason progresses. The Buffs recently secured a commitment from Louisiana Tech transfer Zarian McGill, but their gain was quickly offset by the loss of Carter Miller, a key signee. Miller, who had committed to Colorado just three weeks prior, announced his decision to join UCF through the transfer portal. This quick turnaround underscores the fluid nature of college football's transfer portal, where NIL deals and program prestige often sway players' final decisions.
Miller, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 300 pounds, brings solid experience from Louisiana-Monroe. In 2024, he played 11 games and made eight starts at left guard, contributing to an offensive line that supported a high-powered offense. His team ranked among the top 30 in multiple FBS offensive categories. ULM excelled in passing touchdowns, pass efficiency, and yards per attempt – all indicators of an effective offensive front. Miller’s departure highlights how competitive the transfer portal has become, with players often leveraging their commitments to negotiate better opportunities.
Top three of 2025 NFL Draft set — Where does Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders fit?
Meanwhile, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders continues his search for a new offensive line coach after Phil Loadholt’s departure to Mississippi State. The exit leaves a crucial void in a position group that is pivotal to the Buffs’ offensive success in the coming season. Sanders' ability to secure strong coaching talent and further reinforce the offensive line through the portal will be essential as Colorado aims to build on last season’s momentum.
Deion Sanders and Colorado must destroy blueprint that continues to beat them
The ongoing shifts in the Buffs' offensive line reflect the dynamic and sometimes unpredictable nature of modern college football, where roster changes can happen swiftly, altering the outlook for teams overnight.