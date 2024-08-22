CBS Sports names Colorado's Travis Hunter top college football player in 2024
The preseason accolades continue to pour in for Travis Hunter, and now CBS Sports has named him the best player in all of college football. This recognition comes after making several preseason watch lists, including AP All-American, further solidifying his reputation as one of the top talents in the nation. CBS Sports compiled a list of the 151 best players across FBS, and Hunter was one of three Colorado Buffaloes to make the cut.
Described as a "silky-smooth corner," Hunter excels in press coverage and has a natural ability to undercut routes and make plays on the ball. His fluidity, excellent hands, and ability to sacrifice his body make him a dynamic presence on the field. Not only does he have the ability to keep pace with his primary receiver, but his understanding of offensive patterns and make-up speed allow him to recover even when slightly beaten. The question now is how his two-way role will continue to evolve as both a defensive back and wide receiver, and whether this unique versatility will translate to the NFL.
Hunter comes into the season as a dark horse for Heisman. It would be great to see the two-way talent in New York at the end of the season. Especially with the 30th anniversary of Rashaan Salaam becoming CU's only winner.
Hunter wasn't the only Buffaloes defensive star to earn recognition. Defensive lineman BJ Green landed at No. 129 on the list, while quarterback Shedeur Sanders secured the No. 4 spot. CBS Sports had high praise for Sanders, calling him the best quarterback in college football and predicting he could go first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Known for his arm strength, accuracy, and poise under pressure, Sanders is poised to lead the Buffaloes this season.
Despite being predicted to finish eleventh in the Big 12, Colorado boasts some of the most talented players in the country. With Hunter, Green, and Sanders leading the way, the Buffaloes are a team to watch this season in the Big 12.