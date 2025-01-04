Coach Prime and Colorado add TCU linebacker Kylan Salter, joining brother in Boulder
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders continues to reshape his roster with the addition of TCU linebacker Kylan Salter. Salter, who announced his transfer to Colorado, adds depth to the Buffs’ defense as the thirteenth transfer of this cycle. His arrival not only strengthens the linebacker corps but also carries a family connection – Kylan is the younger brother of Buffaloes’ commit and former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter.
Kylan Salter's collegiate career began at TCU, but his freshman year in 2023 was cut short due to injury, leading to a redshirt season. In 2024, Salter made his long-awaited debut in the Horned Frogs’ final two games, including an appearance in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl against Louisiana. He recorded two total tackles in limited action, hinting at the potential he brings to Colorado’s defense.
A former three-star recruit out of Cedar Hill High School in Texas, Salter was recognized as the No. 58 linebacker nationally and the No. 102 overall player in Texas by 247Sports Composite. His junior season showcased his playmaking abilities, with 115 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. He demonstrated a knack for big plays, returning two fumbles for touchdowns. Salter’s athleticism extends beyond football – he competed in track, contributing to Cedar Hill’s 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
Salter’s transfer is part of Sanders’ aggressive approach to roster building. With the Buffs sitting at negative six in roster count compared to last year, Salter’s addition helps address defensive needs. His blend of size, speed, and versatility aligns with Sanders’ vision for a faster, more dynamic defensive unit in 2025. As Colorado looks to rebound from a challenging 2024 season, Salter could emerge as a key contributor in Boulder.