Coach Prime and Colorado draw another huge audience for overtime thriller vs. Baylor
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes continue to be a major draw for football fans, with their thrilling overtime victory against Baylor in Week 4 pulling in 3.64 million viewers on FOX. This game, marking Colorado's first Big 12 matchup, slightly outperformed the viewership of their Week 3 rivalry game against Colorado State, which garnered 3.2 million viewers on CBS.
Interestingly, despite these strong numbers, the Buffaloes' highest-viewed game of the season so far came in Week 2, when they faced off against Nebraska. The former Big Eight rivalry attracted 6.3 million viewers on NBC, making it the most-watched Big Ten Saturday Night game ever, surpassing the five-million viewer mark since the series' debut in 2023.
Colorado's season opener against North Dakota State also proved to be a hit, drawing a peak audience of 5.6 million. ESPN reported that it was the best Thursday season opener for the network since 2017, with viewership up by 49% compared to the previous year.
Coach Prime's influence on the Colorado program, along with the team's exciting performances, continues to capture national attention. Looking ahead, the Buffaloes are set for another highly anticipated matchup in Week 5 against UCF, which will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Though not scheduled during prime time, it is expected to pull in a substantial audience, especially with Big Noon Kickoff being in Orlando for the Big 12 showdown.
Sanders and his team have become must-watch TV, continuing to boost viewership numbers week after week. This is the first time in CU history the program will be featured on all four major networks.