Coach Prime and others prepare for "Redshirt period" around the country
As the college football season progresses, many teams are already four games in, including most in the AP Top 25. Among those closely watched but currently outside the rankings is Colorado, led by Coach Deion Sanders. With a 3-1 record, Colorado has notched three wins, including an overtime thriller against Baylor, though they fell on the road to Nebraska.
At the four-game mark, tough decisions arise for coaches. The NCAA's redshirt rule allows players to preserve a year of eligibility if they participate in fewer than four games. This rule has become a pressing issue for many coaches, including Coach Prime, who must now make strategic decisions about which players to redshirt. Sanders noted during his weekly press conference that these conversations are happening everywhere across the country. He highlighted the challenge of navigating player development while managing the redshirt rule and keeping a competitive edge.
"I'm pretty sure everybody's dealing with the guys that want to redshirt. And, I think everybody's dealing with that right now," Sanders said. "So, you're having those meetings. We're not the only ones having several meetings. I'm pretty sure a host of college football coaches are having those, and I would like to know how they deal with certain situations."
Additionally, Sanders spoke of his respect for UCF head coach Gus Malzahn, who he will face this weekend in a Big 12 clash. Sanders shared that after the game, he may reach out to Malzahn for advice, something that other coaches like Chip Kelly have also offered in the past. These connections between coaches are a vital part of managing the complex dynamics of modern college football.
Kelly was the first coach to offer Shedeur Sanders coming out of high school. The two have tremendous respect for each other, but don't get to see each other with Kelly at Ohio State.
WATCH: Deion Sanders press conference ahead of UCF
As Colorado prepares to face UCF, Sanders reflected on how far he’s come as a coach, from leading high school programs to now competing at the collegiate level. He described the opportunity to coach against someone like Malzahn as a tremendous honor, emphasizing his appreciation for the journey.