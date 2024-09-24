Coach Prime not ruling out Shilo Sanders to play against UCF
Deion Sanders has not ruled out the possibility of his son, Shilo Sanders, returning for the Colorado Buffaloes' upcoming game against the UCF Knights in Orlando. The CU defensive back sustained a broken forearm in the early stages of Colorado’s game against Nebraska three weeks ago. Despite this significant injury, Deion Sanders remains optimistic about Shilo's return, though he's also prioritizing his son's health and long-term recovery.
"Shilo is a fighter," Deion said during a recent press conference. "He’s been working hard to get back, but we’ll have to see how he feels later in the week. If he’s not ready, we’ll give him another week to recover fully."
The uncertainty surrounding Shilo’s status comes as Colorado heads into the road matchup as 12.5-point underdogs against UCF. The Knights, who are coming off a bye week, will be well-rested and prepared to face the Buffs, who have faced significant challenges throughout the season, particularly on defense. Shilo’s potential return could provide a much-needed boost to a Colorado defense that has struggled at times, especially in coverage and run support.
Sanders has been a key player for the Buffaloes’ defense this season, known for his leadership and hard-hitting style in the secondary. His absence has been felt in recent games, as Colorado has battled tough opponents, including a hard-fought loss to Oregon and a lopsided defeat against USC. His return would be critical in helping to shore up the Buffaloes' defense against a fast-paced UCF offense.
If Shilo is not ready to play this weekend, Coach Prime has expressed the added value of a bye to give him an extra week to ensure he’s fully recovered before returning to the field. The team is focused on the long-term health of its players, and Shilo’s return will only happen if he is ready physically. Nonetheless, the possibility of his return against UCF remains on the table.
Colorado heads to the Sunshine State for their first-ever Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET/ TV:FOX).