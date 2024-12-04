Coach Prime's Buffs secure first bowl season but why so quiet?
When Deion Sanders first arrived in Boulder, the expectations for the Colorado Buffaloes football team soared to unprecedented heights. His bold proclamation of bringing “Louis luggage” symbolized not just his confidence but his intent to elevate the program with top-tier talent and a winning culture. Fans embraced the charismatic coach, his family, and the high-profile players joining him. Sanders’ tenure at Jackson State had already captured national attention, and his move to Colorado only amplified the spotlight on the Buffaloes. The anticipation for the team’s resurgence electrified the fanbase, turning Buffs football into one of the most talked-about programs in the country.
Despite his polarizing nature, Coach Prime’s unwavering commitment to his beliefs resonated with many. He continued to share motivational and spiritual messages, a hallmark of his leadership style, even as some in Boulder were resistant to the integration of faith into the football narrative. Still, Sanders remained resolute, promising to transform the program into a winning enterprise. The Buffaloes validated that promise early, storming to a 3-0 start in the 2023 season. However, the momentum waned as the team finished the year 4-8, losing eight of their final nine games.
Sanders, ever the competitor, recognized the need for significant changes. The offense, led by his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, showed promise but was hindered by an absent rushing attack. Defensively, the Buffs were porous, allowing 34.8 points per game, one of the worst in the FBS. Determined to revamp the team, Coach Prime initiated sweeping adjustments, including hiring a new defensive coordinator and bringing in high-profile coaches like Warren Sapp and Damione Lewis. The defensive line responded with improved aggression and discipline, highlighted by defensive tackle BJ Green's standout season with 7.5 sacks.
On offense, the Buffs saw a shift in their approach under Pat Shurmur, who assumed full play-calling responsibilities. The results were evident, as Colorado’s scoring offense climbed to 24th in the nation. Shedeur Sanders proved instrumental, demonstrating resilience and leadership despite enduring another season of heavy sacks. The revamped offense and defense propelled the Buffaloes to a 9-3 record in 2024, their first true winning season since 2016, and secured bowl eligibility.
Yet, despite these accomplishments, the buzz around the Buffaloes seemed to have diminished compared to the fever pitch of Coach Prime’s inaugural season. While viewership and attendance initially surged in 2023, the novelty appeared to wane in 2024. According to reports, television ratings were halved, and the widespread celebration that greeted Sanders’ arrival seemed tempered. This begs the question: were detractors merely waiting for the program to stumble?
As the Buffs closed their regular season with a dominant 52-0 win over Oklahoma State, the program’s upward trajectory was undeniable. With two Heisman Trophy candidates and a reenergized fanbase, Colorado football has reclaimed relevance under Coach Prime. Still, the fleeting nature of enthusiasm in sports serves as a reminder to savor the highs. For Buffs fans, the 2024 season was a testament to progress, and as the team prepares for a bowl game, the legacy of Coach Prime’s tenure continues to take shape.