Coach Prime says Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter won't skip bowl game
Deion Sanders has confirmed that star players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will participate in an upcoming bowl game, dismissing speculation they might sit out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Sanders made the announcement Tuesday, emphasizing the impact both players and their senior teammates have had on the program’s resurgence.
“No, it’s not the last time you’re going to see them in a Buffs uniform,” Sanders said when asked if Friday’s game against Oklahoma State might be their final appearance for Colorado. He expressed gratitude for their contributions, which have elevated expectations among fans and within the team. Sanders highlighted the importance of closing the season on a high note by performing well against Oklahoma State and securing a bowl victory, stating, “Our fans deserve the absolute best.”
While looking ahead to a bowl game, Sanders also voiced frustration over Hunter being excluded as a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s best defensive back. Sanders, who won the Thorpe Award in 1988 while at Florida State, called the snub "idiotic" and offered to give his own trophy to Hunter. "If this ain’t the most idiotic thing in college football... he could have mine. I ain’t using it," Sanders said, defending Hunter’s standout season as both a cornerback and wide receiver.
Hunter’s exclusion from the award underscores what Sanders believes is a lack of recognition for his two-way dominance, which includes key interceptions and touchdown receptions. Despite this setback, both Sanders and Hunter remain focused on leading the Buffaloes to a strong finish.
Colorado’s recent loss to Kansas dealt a significant blow to their Big 12 title hopes, leaving them reliant on favorable outcomes in other games to reach the championship. Even so, Sanders and his players are committed to finishing the season with energy and determination, showcasing the resilience that has defined their 2024 campaign.