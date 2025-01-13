Colorado adds Andreu Swasey as head of strength and conditioning
The Colorado Buffaloes football program returned after the new year with a team meeting at the Champions Center, signaling a new chapter for the team under Coach Prime. This was the first time with Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, along with Travis Hunter.
Andreu Swasey was introduced as the new head of the strength and conditioning program vis Well Off Media, taking over a crucial role in the development of the team.
Swasey, renowned for his tenure with the Miami Hurricanes, brings a wealth of experience to Boulder. Over 15 years as Miami’s head strength and conditioning coach, Swasey built a reputation as one of the top professionals in his field, working with athletes across various sports. His message to the Buffaloes was clear and ambitious: "We didn't sign up here with Coach Prime to be average. When we go in there, you better buckle up." Swasey's approach aligns with Sanders' vision of transforming Colorado football into a powerhouse.
The Buffs’ strength and conditioning team will remain intact from last year. Maurice Sims, who held the leadership role over the past two seasons, will transition to the position of director of sports performance, continuing his contributions to the program. Swasey acknowledged the ongoing development of his staff, stating, "Right now we don't have a full staff. We still have some more coming, but for right now, this is what we'll start off with."
The meeting also provided an opportunity for newcomers to introduce themselves to returning players. Colorado's recruiting efforts under Coach Prime have been exceptional, highlighted by the additions of quarterback prospects Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, who will compete to replace Shedeur Sanders under center. This blend of talented recruits and experienced transfers signals a promising future for the Buffaloes as they prepare for the upcoming season.
With Swasey’s expertise and Coach Prime’s leadership, the Buffaloes aim to redefine their standards, emphasizing excellence and a commitment to reaching their goals. The spring semester marks the beginning of a transformative era for Colorado football, with a renewed focus on building a competitive and disciplined program.