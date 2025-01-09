Colorado adds former Illinois offensive lineman Zy Crisler
Former Illinois offensive lineman Zy Crisler has committed to the Colorado Buffaloes, as reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Crisler brings three seasons of starting experience in the Big Ten, giving Deion Sanders’ team a significant upgrade on the offensive line. At 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds, the Perkinston, Mississippi native is set to boost the Buffs’ trenches with his combination of size, skill, and experience.
Crisler’s collegiate journey has been marked by consistent performance and accolades. During the 2023 season, he played in 11 games and started nine at right guard and two at right tackle, earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition from the media.
Despite missing a game due to injury, Crisler demonstrated his versatility by shifting between guard and tackle positions, a testament to his adaptability and football IQ. In 2022, as a sophomore, he started all 13 games at RG, contributing to an Illinois offensive line that became the first in school history to be named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist.
Before joining Illinois, Crisler showcased his potential at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he was a three-star recruit and ranked among the nation’s top junior college offensive linemen. His accolades included a second-team All-MACCC selection and rankings that placed him as high as #3 at his position by 247Sports.
Crisler’s football roots trace back to his high school days at Copiah Academy, where he earned 2020 Class 5A All-MAIS first team honors and participated in the MAIS All-Star Game. His progression from a standout high school player to a proven Big Ten starter makes him a key addition to Colorado’s roster.
Crisler’s decision to join the Buffaloes came after a visit to Boulder, where he met with Coach Prime and the staff. His presence not only strengthens Colorado’s offensive line but also brings veteran leadership and invaluable experience to a team looking to compete at a high level. This move signals a continued effort by Deion Sanders to attract elite talent and build a competitive program in Boulder.