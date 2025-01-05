Colorado adds Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Zarian McGill
The Colorado Buffaloes continue to rebuild their offensive line, landing a key transfer in former Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Zarian McGill. McGill, a 6-foot-2, 310-pound senior, committed to Colorado after visiting Boulder over the weekend. This addition comes as head coach Deion Sanders continues his search for a new offensive line coach. Despite the coaching uncertainty, McGill’s experience and performance make him a valuable asset to the Buffaloes' front line.
McGill brings a strong track record of durability and consistency. Over the two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe, he appeared in all 12 games each year, earning Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors in 2023. His contributions helped ULM generate over 2,000 rushing and passing yards, showcasing his versatility in both run blocking and pass protection. Notably, McGill allowed just two sacks in 685 pass-blocking snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus College.
Before transferring to ULM, McGill played at Jones College, where he stood out as a dominant force on the offensive line. His efforts helped Jones College rank among the NJCAA’s top 20 in multiple offensive categories, including rushing yards and scoring offense. His ability to anchor the line contributed to several 200-yard rushing performances, demonstrating his effectiveness in creating lanes for the running game. McGill’s consistency and leadership earned him NJCAA All-Region 23 and All-MACCC honors during his time at Jones College.
McGill’s high school career at Taylorsville High School in Mississippi further highlights his football pedigree. A two-way player, he helped lead Taylorsville to two state championships and was twice named to the All-State First Team. His dominance extended to the defensive line, where he recorded 54 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, during his senior year. His performance in the 2019 Class 2A Championship, where he contributed on both sides of the ball, underscores his physicality and competitive nature.
McGill becomes Colorado’s 14th transfer portal commitment this offseason and the third offensive lineman, joining Aki Ogunbiyi and Carter Miller. His addition signals Coach Prime’s commitment to strengthening the trenches as the Buffaloes look to improve their performance in the upcoming season.