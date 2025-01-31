Colorado announces date for 2025 'Black and Gold' Spring Game
The Colorado Buffaloes' third spring football game under head coach Deion Sanders is set for Saturday, April 19, just days before Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are expected to hear their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The annual “Black and Gold” spring game has become a marquee event for CU fans, drawing record-breaking crowds in recent years. While the game’s start time and television details have yet to be announced, CU Athletics confirmed that tickets will go on sale in mid-February.
Coach Prime’s first two spring games were the highest attended in school history, with the 2023 contest drawing 47,277 fans despite a snowstorm. Last season’s game had the second-largest turnout at 28,424. With another high-profile recruiting class and a roster featuring both young talent and key returning players, the 2025 edition is expected to continue the trend of strong fan engagement.
The Buffaloes will begin spring practice on March 11, with two weeks of workouts before taking a break from March 24-28. The team will resume practice on April 1, leading up to the spring game. Meanwhile, CU’s 2025 schedule is expected to be announced soon, and season tickets are already available. CU Athletics has reported an impressive 97% renewal rate for season tickets over the past two years, reflecting the excitement surrounding Sanders’ program.
The Buffs’ spring roster will showcase a significant influx of talent, with 30 newcomers from both high school and the transfer portal. Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis headlines the group, joined by four-star recruits such as safety TJ Branch Jr., wide receivers Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and Adrian Wilson, and offensive linemen Chauncey Gooden and Carde Smith. Transfers like Alabama’s defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis, Texas A&M offensive tackle Aki Ogunbiyi, and Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter add experienced depth.
Several key players from last year’s nine-win team return, including offensive standouts Jordan Seaton and Drelon Miller, along with defensive playmakers DJ McKinney, Taje McCoy, and Carter Stoutmire. Special teams also remain strong with kicker Alejandro Mata and returner Colton Hood.
With the Big 12’s media deal with ESPN and FOX, expect the game to be nationally televised, continuing the momentum of Coach Prime’s Buffaloes.