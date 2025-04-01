Colorado Assistant Says Deion Sanders' Contract Extension Already Helping Recruiting
Coach Deion Sanders' newly inked contract extension is already paying dividends for the Colorado Buffaloes football program.
On Tuesday, Colorado linebackers coach Andre' Hart told reporters that he has noticed a distinct boost on the recruiting trail since Sanders' contract extension was announced Friday. With "Coach Prime" now locked into a five-year, $54 million deal, recruits have some added confidence that things aren't changing in Boulder anytime soon.
"It's already been helping," Hart said. "You've got guys who even hit us back, and they're giving us the thumbs up and the praise, and they want to be here. It's a tactic that I think only works on people who have a little bit of doubt because any coach can leave at any time. Nothing's guaranteed. It's been exciting because we got a lot of feedback and a lot of people calling us back."
Hart has worked with "Coach Prime" dating back to their time together at Trinity Christian High School in Texas. There, Hart was Trinity Christian's defensive coordinator from 2017-18 before taking over as head coach from 2019-20. Sanders was the school's offensive coordinator from 2017-19 and later brought Hart with him when he was named head coach at Jackson State in 2020. As one of Sanders' most trusted assistants, Hart then came to Colorado when the "Coach Prime" era began in December of 2022.
After a 9-4 season in 2024 paired with various other accomplishments, Sanders' contract extension came as no surprise to Hart.
"Honestly, it was expected," Hart said. "I think he should get paid, no pun intended, for doing an excellent job. Of course, we want to do better, but I was very excited about that."
On the recruiting trail, it's only a matter of time before Colorado lands its first class of 2026 commit. Notable reported targets include four-star quarterback Brodie McWhorter, three-star tight end Julius Miles, four-star cornerback Dorian Barney and countless others. Hart added that "every room is open" to adding additional players via the transfer portal this offseason.
Colorado players also believe Sanders' extension will benefit the Buffs in recruiting and beyond. Safety Ben Finneseth joined the Buffs as a walk-on in 2021 and has witnessed firsthand the evolution of CU's program under Sanders. Prior to Hart speaking on Tuesday, the Durango, Colorado, native shared his thoughts on the expected impact of Sanders' new deal.
"It's gonna help us in every aspect, especially recruiting," Finneseth said. "I even joked with him a little bit yesterday about buying me a yacht or something with the new money. He got a little bit to spend. I'm super excited. It's gonna be great for the program, great for the city of Boulder. I'm super excited for where this place is going to go now. "
Colorado's third spring football game under "Coach Prime" is scheduled for April 19 on ESPN2.