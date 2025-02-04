Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Football schedule announced

Buffs Beat

The 2025 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule has been officially released, featuring a favorable start with five of the first six games at Folsom Field in Boulder. The Buffs open the season on August 30 against Georgia Tech, marking the start of their non-conference slate. They will also host Delaware (September 6) and Wyoming (September 20) while traveling to Houston (September 13) for their only early road test.

One of the season's most anticipated matchups comes on September 27, when Colorado hosts BYU in an Alamo Bowl rematch. The Buffaloes will seek revenge after their 2024 postseason loss to the Cougars. Coach Prime and the Buffs suffered a 36-14 loss in San Antonio to Kalani Sitake's team.

Big 12 play ramps up in October with a trip to TCU (October 4), followed by home games against Iowa State (October 11) and Arizona (November 1). Road challenges include visits to Utah (October 25) and West Virginia (November 8), with byes on October 18 and November 15. The Buffs close out the regular season against Arizona State (November 22) and a difficult road finale at Kansas State (November 29).

With the Sanders brothers moving on, the established culture remains at Colorado

With a home-heavy start, Colorado will have a prime opportunity to build momentum early in Deion Sanders’ third season leading the program. A slate that includes four Big 12 home games that will give the Buffs seven home games for the first time in 43 seasons.

