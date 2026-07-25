Colorado Average Roster Age Puts Hidden Advantage Into Focus

When it comes to their players, one thing that the Colorado Buffaloes' coaches don’t have to be overly concerned about is the lack of experience.

Going into the 2026 season, the Buffaloes are tied for having the 16th-oldest roster in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) placing them on the heavy veteran side of the college spectrum.

Colorado Tied for One of the Most Veteran-Heavy Rosters

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to a recent RotoWire age study, the Colorado Buffaloes have an average roster age of 20.63 years. The national FBS age average remains at just over 20.3 years.

In the modern age of college football, player ages vary more than ever because of the transfer portal and extra years of eligibility. The positive side of this new metric is that coaching staffs can recruit and build veteran-heavy rosters. They can add transfers with prior experience or possibly years of experience as opposed to solely relying on high school commits to develop over seasons.

Since Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been in charge, the team has very much embraced this approach. The Buffaloes continue to consistently target experienced players through the transfer portal, helping to build a strong roster.

Of course, experience never automatically guarantees wins or success, but it often brings great physical and mental maturity as well as familiarity with the demands of playing college football. These are most certainly the vital characteristics that Coach Prime wants in a player throughout a long, challenging season.

The Transfer Portal Has Changed How Teams Are Built

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr (0) reacts after making a reception for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s ranking in the age category reflects a larger trend across college football. Since the NCAA relaxed transfer rules and additional years of eligibility became available, many programs have made a shift into creating older rosters instead of waiting on the development of younger players.

The Buffaloes had one of the most active transfer portals this offseason. The result of that lands them on the list for one of the oldest teams. Rather than completely rebuilding exclusively through recruiting high schoolers, Colorado has added proven talent from programs across the nation. This includes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who has transferred from Texas, but especially on the offensive and defensive lines.

An older roster provides several advantages, including maturity and familiarity. In regard to the physical aspect, veteran players have spent more time in college strength and conditioning programs, which provides them with additional physical development compared to the younger athletes.

In terms of the mental aspect mixed in with familiarity and comfort, they have a better chance of having a better understanding of offensive and defensive schemes, game preparation, and self-discipline.

How Experience Can Help Colorado

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While experience won’t determine the Buffaloes’ success, it offers insight into how the team has assembled their roster heading into this new season.

Some programs stick to keeping a young roster while others like Colorado have gone towards the utilization of the transfer portal for older players. Some win with veterans and some succeed with younger guys. It all comes down to the actual talent and effort put in by the player and coaches.

For the Buffaloes, they have stability when it comes to their veterans. When the time comes for the season opener against Georgia Tech, the roster age can be a huge advantage. As they go from camp and practices, they will look to turn the preparation and backgrounds into production. As they progress through the season, their roster age will have the potential to be their superpower as well as show how powerful the transfer portal has been for them.

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