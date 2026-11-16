The Colorado Buffaloes delivered the biggest upset in the Big 12 Conference during week 11, erasing a 20-7 deficit to knock off No. 14 Houston inside Folsom Field.

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders turned to a prolific offensive display to make it happen in the 42-32 victory, relying on a vaunted running attack to spearhead the comeback. Now offensive coordinator Brennan Marion received some major recognition on Nov. 16 thanks to the output.

The Award Brennan Marion Received

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion landed on CBS Sports' Conference Coordinators of the Week list for Nov. 16. He shares the honor with Utah offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven, who guided the No. 2 Utes to the thrilling 40-39 win over nationally-ranked Arizona.

College football and NFL insider for CBS Matt Zenitz helped roll out the complete list of winners for each conference.

It's the first time this season CBS has handed Marion the honor. And they award him following, arguably, his best game yet as Colorado's offenisve play-caller.

Colorado shredded then exposed Houston's defense in multiple ways that led to the upset.

How Colorado Mounted Comeback Against Houston

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Charlie Williams (87) leaps for the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado attempted to attack through the air first, as four of its first five plays in the opening possession were throws via quarterback Isaac Wilson. The Buffaloes ran once during that series, with running back Jaquail Smith getting stuffed for a four-yard loss.

But the Buffaloes scored on their second possession, this time putting together a 10-play, 94-yard drive. And CU turned to the ground game in eight of those plays, with the biggest becoming running back Richard Young's 38-yard run into the end zone.

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Richard Young found the hole for a 38-yard touchdown 😲 pic.twitter.com/67FhEF0R13 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 14, 2026

Marion and the CU offense clearly took advantage of Houston playing its safeties deeper, with the Cougars eyeing star wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Joseph Williams. But that left UH with six in the box, perfect for Colorado to take advantage with seven blockers close to the line of scrimmage.

Then Marion dipped into his option plays in the "Go-Go" offense, which really ignited Colorado. Wilson and running back Dekalon Taylor took advantage of bad outside contain by the weakside edge rusher, resulting in Taylor's 67-yard scamper into the end zone to spark the rally.

DEKALON TAYLOR 67 YARD TOUCHDOWN 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/zMVXsTWoD4 — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) November 14, 2026

Overall, Marion went after Houston's 4-2-5 look which either brought six in the box, or in the case of Smith's 32-yard touchdown, saw UH blitz from the wrong side of the field that left an area largely exposed. So Colorado tallied an impressive 249 rushing yards on the evening. Yet even Marion's run plays weren't the biggest highlight.

Colorado Air Attack Carves up Houston Too

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion's passing calls helped lead to this award too. Especially after Colorado reignited the ground attack. The aerial assault simply took whatever was left out of Houston.

With the running game going, this allowed the "Go-Go" to finally create more one-on-one scenarios for the receivers, a la Williams on this catch-and-run for the touchdown as he takes advantage of Houston having no safety help his side.

Colorado’s Joseph Williams has been one of the best WRs in college football this season. Came into tonight top 20 nationally in receptions and receiving yards and he just toasted Houston’s defense.



Williams has 80+ receiving yards for the eighth time in his last nine games pic.twitter.com/CucKKZyAgI — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 14, 2026

Williams averaged 16 yards a catch and led the way with five receptions for 80 yards. Colorado ended up creating four wideouts who averaged more than 10 yards per catch: Moore, Ernest Campbell and tight end Charlie Williams. The air attack hit an average of 12.8 yards per play.

But again, Marion's ground-based plays handed Houston the bulk of the damage, even despite not producing a 100-yard rusher. Young finished with 99 yards to lead the way, but CU hit 6.4 yards per carry with five touchdowns. Now Colorado will aim to lean into the Big 12's co-offensive coordinator of the week in pursuing a 6-6 mark to close out the 2026 season.

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