Colorado's Five Most Important Returning Players for Next Season

The Colorado Buffaloes have brought in a largely new group as compared to the 2025 season. But the Buffaloes have several returning players who will be just as key to the team’s success.

Here’s a look at coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes’ top five returners for the 2026 campaign.

5. Safety Ben Finneseth

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Finneseth had his 2025 season cut short due to injury, but as he returns in 2026, he brings with him much-needed experience and leadership to a new-look Buffs defense.

In eight games last season, Finneseth recorded 26 tackles, 19 solo tackles and one forced fumble.

The former walk-on earned a scholarship ahead of the 2025 campaign, having it awarded to him ahead of that year’s spring game. Finneseth is also one of the select few players who stuck around for Coach Prime’s first season as head coach after the brutal 1-11 campaign the year prior.

4. Running Back Micah Welch

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Welch will have a tough task ahead of him when trying to earn a starting role. The Buffaloes have a stacked running back room, returning Welch, DeKalon Taylor and Titus Bautista and bringing in four running backs from the transfer portal as well as two from the recruiting trail.

But Welch has been one of the Buffs’ go-to guys over the past two seasons. He led Colorado in rushing yards with 384 on 96 carries in 2025. On top of that, he added four touchdowns and 37 receiving yards.

In Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense, the running backs will see heavy usage, and the Buffs will look to Welch to lead the way in that group.

3. Wide Receiver Joseph Williams

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Williams is one of four returning Buffs’ receivers who recorded a catch in 2025, and he leads that group in receiving yards from a year ago.

Williams recorded 489 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 as he was the Buffaloes’ second-leading receiver behind Omarion Miller.

Williams is a deep threat who also has the agility to play in the slot if needed. While he’s battled injuries during the spring season, Colorado will need his versatility amid a new-look receiver group.

2. Guard Yahya Attia

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Attia is the anchor of Colorado’s offensive line and he proved it as a redshirt freshman in 2025. He appeared in 10 games, starting four of them. The Buffaloes used him all across the line in that time, as he played 326 snaps at four different positions.

Despite how much he was moved around, he still didn’t allow a sack and took home Pro Football Focus’s Week 11 Big 12 Left Guard of the Week award.

He will lead a transformed offensive line group in 2026, and his performance will be key to how the unit performs as a whole.

1. Quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado found its quarterback of the future in Lewis. He is a former five-star recruit and in his limited time on the field as a true freshman, he lived up to the hype.

Lewis threw for 589 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception in four appearances and two starts. He completed 52 of 94 pass attempts for a completion percentage of 55.3.

Lewis is the face of Colorado football aside from Coach Prime, and he will look to build on his 2025 campaign as the starting quarterback in 2026.

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