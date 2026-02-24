One Leader Emerging for Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes have gone through some change this offseason with coach Deion Sanders losing more than half his roster to the transfer portal. The program took its share of hits, but it also welcomed an influx of intriguing new talent.

Through it all, the players who stayed are leaning into the reset. They are embracing the fresh energy and trying to set the tone for what Sanders and his staff hope will be a breakout year.

One of those voices belongs to returning senior linebacker Jeremiah Brown, who had a clear message for the newcomers.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“Trust your teammates and finish, bro,” Brown said. “Everybody is hurting, literally everybody gonna be hurting. Trust your teammates. Push the team. That's always fun, just to push each other, build that bond, because you're going through that grind together. It's all push each other, trust on each other, lean on each other, love each other, because it's all hard.”

The Buffaloes are searching for leadership, and Brown looks ready to step into that role. He may not be penciled in as a starter, but the way he carries himself still matters.

If Colorado is going to turn all this change into real progress, it will start with voices like Brown’s in the locker room. In a season built on new faces, the players who set the standard every day could end up shaping the story more than any transfer headline.

MORE: Deion Sanders Secures JUCO Cornerback Recruit Ahead of Spring Camp

MORE: Colorado's Lowest Position Grades Might Surprise Buffaloes Fans

MORE: Colorado Women's Basketball Impacts NCAA Tournament Chances With Latest Win

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Why Jeremiah Brown’s Message Matters

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes are still searching for a true locker room leader and, in many ways, have not had one since quarterback Shedeur Sanders. After a three-win season, the pressure to show real progress has never been higher.

Deion Sanders and his staff have to piece together a competitive roster, or questions about the long-term plan will only get louder. Losing more than half the roster this offseason was a major hit, but it does not mean the foundation cannot be rebuilt.

That is why Brown stepping up matters. Many players left for programs they considered more stable, but Brown stayed. He believes in where Colorado is headed, and if no one else is ready to lead, he is willing to take on that role.

In a season built on change, leadership may matter more than talent. If Colorado is going to move forward, it will start with players like Brown setting the standard and backing it up every day.

Transfer Dependence Leaves Colorado Searching for Stability

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders has proven he can win the battle for recruits, but it seems like most of this has been accomplished through the transfer portal. This has brought many talented players to Boulder, but it has also made it difficult to develop a sense of continuity.

The Buffaloes have talented players on their roster, but it has been difficult to find a sense of consistency. Without a steady flow of high school players developing in the system, Colorado has turned to band-aid solutions that don’t always work on the field or in the locker room.

This lack of continuity seems to come back to haunt the Buffaloes in close games and down the stretch in the season, when chemistry and leadership are most important.

While transfers can certainly increase a team’s ceiling, they don’t necessarily help with continuity. Without a sense of development and buy-in, it’s difficult to develop a sense of culture that is necessary to compete every week in the Big 12.

Which is why voices like Brown’s matter more than ever. If the Buffaloes are going to turn all this turnover into real progress, it will take experienced players like Brown who stayed to connect the new talent with a foundation that actually lasts.