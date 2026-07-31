Five Colorado Returning Players With Most to Prove In Fall Camp

As fall camp approaches for the new-look Colorado Buffaloes roster, their returning players will be finding their roles within the overhauled roster. Several returning players are established starters and stars, but a large number of them still have a lot to prove.

Some players who were starters in 2025 may be out of a job in 2026, and others are young players looking to make names for themselves. In that group of players, these five have the most to prove during fall camp.

1. Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) catches the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As a former five-star receiver according to both Rivals and 247Sports, Williams hasn’t lived up to expectations to this point in his career. Across the past three seasons at Florida State and Colorado, Williams has only notched a combined 348 yards and two touchdowns. Even amid Colorado’s limited receiver room in 2025, he only recorded 81 yards without a touchdown.

Williams faces even tougher competition in the Buffs’ receiver room in 2026, and he’ll have a lot to prove in fall camp to earn a starting role.

2. Defensive Lineman Quency Wiggins

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins was also a five-star recruit according to Rivals, originally playing for the LSU Tigers from 2022 to 2023. He found very little success in Baton Rouge, but he transferred to Colorado in hopes of turning his fortunes around.

However, he’s seen a similar lack of success in Boulder, and now faces the 2026 season with one last chance to live up to his five-star hype. After undergoing a position switch during the offseason, Wiggins has a new lease on life in his football career. But if he can’t make it work in fall camp on the interior of Colorado’s defensive line, 2026 could mark the end of the line for him.

3. Linebacker Gage Goldberg

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gage Goldberg (55) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Goldberg has had lots of eyes on him since he arrived at Colorado due to his family heritage, but his contributions on the field haven’t seen much growth. Goldberg has recorded just one total tackle on defense in his two seasons at Colorado.

In fall camp, he’ll be stacked up against what coach Deion Sanders has called the best linebacker room he’s ever coached. He has a lot to prove in order to compete with that group, but his loyalty to the program could play in his favor as he vies for a starting job.

4. Offensive Lineman Chauncey Gooden

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gooden was formerly a four-star recruit according to Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports. Although he’s only going to be a redshirt freshman in 2026, Colorado’s anticipated starting offensive line is running out of eligibility. That means that the program will expect Gooden to step into a large role before long, and he’ll need to prove that he’s on that pace in fall camp.

With an impressive freshman class of offensive linemen coming in next season, Gooden needs to establish his starting spot in the unit before their arrival. Fall camp will be his best chance to do that, as he isn’t likely to see much of the field this season. If he’s unable to, those incoming freshmen will be gunning for his spot in quick fashion.

5. Quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lewis hasn’t given Buffs fans much to doubt in his limited action thus far, he still needs to prove that he can be a starting-caliber quarterback for a full season. His leadership skills and functionality in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ system will be put to the test in fall camp. With junior transfer quarterback Isaac Wilson pushing him for the starting job, he’ll need to prove that he’s the one Colorado should put its chips behind for its tough schedule.

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