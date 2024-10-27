Colorado Buffaloes Football Bowl Game history through the decades
The Colorado Buffaloes have had a long and storied history in college football bowl games, dating back to their first appearance in the 1937 Cotton Bowl. Since then, the team has participated in a wide variety of bowl games, facing off against some of the nation’s toughest competition and leaving a mark with significant wins and heartbreaking losses alike. Here’s a look back at some of the key moments in Colorado Buffaloes bowl game history.
Early Years: First Bowl Game Appearances
The Buffaloes’ bowl history began with a loss in the 1937 Cotton Bowl against Rice, falling 28-14. This was Colorado's inaugural postseason appearance and marked the start of their journey on the national stage. It took nearly two decades before Colorado reached their next bowl game, but the wait proved worthwhile. In the 1956 Orange Bowl, the Buffaloes claimed their first bowl victory, a thrilling 27–21 win over Clemson, signaling their arrival as a competitive program.
Building Momentum in the 1960s and 1970s
The 1960s saw Colorado in more prominent bowl games, though their results were mixed. In the 1961 Orange Bowl, they fell to LSU with a score of 25-7. Colorado bounced back with a decisive 31–21 win over Miami (FL) in the 1967 Bluebonnet Bowl, marking one of their early successful bowl outings. Two years later, in the 1969 Liberty Bowl, the Buffaloes scored a resounding victory against Alabama, winning 47–33 and demonstrating their capacity to compete with top programs.
The 1970s brought further bowl experiences but also more challenging outcomes. Colorado appeared in consecutive Liberty Bowls (1970, 1971), beating Houston 29–17 in the 1971 Bluebonnet Bowl but losing to Tulane in the previous year’s Liberty Bowl, 17-3. Other memorable bowl games from this era include their loss to Auburn in the 1972 Gator Bowl and a defeat by Texas in the 1975 Bluebonnet Bowl. Despite these losses, Colorado’s persistent bowl appearances in the '70s helped build a solid foundation for the program.
Close Calls and Major Wins in the 1980s and 1990s
The Buffaloes faced a series of close bowl games in the 1980s, including their 1985 Freedom Bowl loss to Washington, 20-17, and a similarly narrow defeat against BYU in the 1988 Freedom Bowl, finishing 20-17. However, the decade also witnessed Colorado stepping up on the national stage, especially in the 1989 Orange Bowl where they lost to powerhouse Notre Dame 21-6.
Colorado’s breakthrough came in the 1990 Orange Bowl, where they finally defeated Notre Dame 10–9, claiming their first and only national championship. This victory cemented the Buffaloes’ place in college football history and marked a high point for the program.
The early '90s saw a mix of close losses and significant wins. After a narrow 30-25 loss to Alabama in the 1991 Blockbuster Bowl, they lost another tight game to Syracuse in the 1992 Fiesta Bowl. However, in the 1993 Aloha Bowl, they triumphed over Fresno State with a score of 41–30, and in the 1994 Fiesta Bowl, Colorado recorded a 41–24 victory against Notre Dame. This stretch featured some of the Buffaloes’ most impressive performances in bowl games, particularly their dominant 38–6 win over Oregon in the 1995 Cotton Bowl.
Transitioning to the New Millennium
The late '90s and early 2000s continued Colorado’s tradition of bowl appearances, with several notable victories. In the 1996 Holiday Bowl, the Buffaloes defeated Washington 33–21, followed by a high-scoring win over Oregon in the 1998 Aloha Bowl, where they scored 51 points to Oregon’s 43. Another standout game was the 1999 Insight.com Bowl, in which Colorado routed Boston College 62–28, showcasing their explosive offense.
However, as the 2000s progressed, Colorado’s bowl results became more inconsistent. They suffered a significant loss to Oregon in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl (38–16) and lost to Wisconsin in a nail-biting 2002 Alamo Bowl that ended in a 31-28 overtime defeat. Colorado rebounded in the 2004 Houston Bowl with a close 33–28 win over UTEP, but their struggles continued in the 2005 Champs Sports Bowl where they lost to Clemson 19–10.
Recent Years: Challenges and Resilience
In recent years, the Buffaloes have faced several setbacks in bowl games but remain competitive. The 2007 Independence Bowl ended with a close 30-24 loss to Alabama, followed by a prolonged absence from bowl games. In 2016, Colorado returned to the postseason but faced a tough defeat against Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl, losing 38-8. Their most recent bowl game appearance came in the 2020 Alamo Bowl, where they faced a strong Texas team and lost 55-23.
Legacy and Reflections
The Colorado Buffaloes' bowl game history is filled with highs and lows, from their national championship victory in the 1990 Orange Bowl to challenging games in recent years. Each bowl appearance reflects the program's resilience and ability to compete on the national stage, regardless of the outcome. These games have not only been a showcase of Colorado's talent but also a testament to the team’s enduring commitment to excellence.
Throughout the decades, the Buffaloes have faced off against some of college football’s most storied programs, including Notre Dame, Alabama, and Texas, and have earned respect for their ability to compete in diverse bowl settings. Whether through memorable wins or hard-fought losses, the Buffaloes' bowl history is a vital part of their legacy and an ongoing journey for the program. Colorado fans and alumni look forward to future opportunities to add to this storied history, hoping for more victories that capture the spirit of Buffaloes football.