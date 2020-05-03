Betting Odds for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2020-21
Chase Howell
Sports gambling is now legal in Colorado. Not that CU Buffs fans couldn't place wagers before but it will be much more frequent in the near future.
In honor of the legalization this past Friday, let's take a look at what the oddsmakers are predicting for both CU football and men's basketball.
Football
BetMGM
Odds to win National Championship: +40000 or 400/1
Odds to win Pac-12 Championship: +10000 or 100/1
Odds to win Pac-12 South: +2500 or 25/1
Team
Odds
USC
+110
Utah
+300
Arizona
+500
Arizona State
+600
UCLA
+1000
Draft Kings
Odds to win National Championship: +50000 or 500/1
Odds to win Pac-12 Championship: +12500 or 125/1
Team
Bet MGM odds to win Pac-12
Draft Kings odds to win Pac-12
Oregon
+220
+225
USC
+250
+225
Washington
+280
+350
Utah
+500
+900
Washington State
+1400
+600
Arizona State
+1800
+1000
UCLA
+2000
+3300
Arizona
+2500
+3300
California
+2800
+2200
Stanford
+5000
+3300
Oregon State
+8000
+8000
FanDuel
Odds to win National Championship: +40000 or 400/1
PointsBet
Odds to win National Championship: +30000 or 300/1
Men's Basketball
BetMGM
Odds to win National Championship: +10000 or 100/1
Draft Kings
Odds to win National Championship: +5000 or 50/1
Odds to make Final Four: +1150 or 23/2
Fanduel
Odds to win National Championship: +6500 or 65/1
Odds to make Final Four: +1300 or 13/1
PointsBet
Odds to win National Championship: +6000 or 60/1
So the sportsbooks are offering lower odds on CU to win the men's basketball National Championship than the football team to win the Pac-12. The oddsmakers definitely think there are some reasons for hope for Tad Boyle and company and almost zero hope for Karl Dorrell and his football team.
If there is some hope for the football team it's that the oddsmakers favor the Pac-12 North over the South which could make for another year of a weak division.