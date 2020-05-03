Betting Odds for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2020-21

Sports gambling is now legal in Colorado. Not that CU Buffs fans couldn't place wagers before but it will be much more frequent in the near future.

In honor of the legalization this past Friday, let's take a look at what the oddsmakers are predicting for both CU football and men's basketball.

Football

BetMGM

Odds to win National Championship: +40000 or 400/1

Odds to win Pac-12 Championship: +10000 or 100/1

Odds to win Pac-12 South: +2500 or 25/1

Team Odds USC +110 Utah +300 Arizona +500 Arizona State +600 UCLA +1000

Draft Kings

Odds to win National Championship: +50000 or 500/1

Odds to win Pac-12 Championship: +12500 or 125/1

Team Bet MGM odds to win Pac-12 Draft Kings odds to win Pac-12 Oregon +220 +225 USC +250 +225 Washington +280 +350 Utah +500 +900 Washington State +1400 +600 Arizona State +1800 +1000 UCLA +2000 +3300 Arizona +2500 +3300 California +2800 +2200 Stanford +5000 +3300 Oregon State +8000 +8000

FanDuel

Odds to win National Championship: +40000 or 400/1

PointsBet

Odds to win National Championship: +30000 or 300/1

Men's Basketball

BetMGM

Odds to win National Championship: +10000 or 100/1

Draft Kings

Odds to win National Championship: +5000 or 50/1

Odds to make Final Four: +1150 or 23/2

Fanduel

Odds to win National Championship: +6500 or 65/1

Odds to make Final Four: +1300 or 13/1

PointsBet

Odds to win National Championship: +6000 or 60/1

So the sportsbooks are offering lower odds on CU to win the men's basketball National Championship than the football team to win the Pac-12. The oddsmakers definitely think there are some reasons for hope for Tad Boyle and company and almost zero hope for Karl Dorrell and his football team.

If there is some hope for the football team it's that the oddsmakers favor the Pac-12 North over the South which could make for another year of a weak division.