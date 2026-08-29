Colorado Linebacker Liona Lefau Breaks Down One Advantage Against Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes are less than a week away from their season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, Georgia. As preparation for the Yellow Jackets ramps up, the defense is already a few steps ahead.

Playing against offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense on a daily basis has given them extensive experience against a scheme that heavily utilizes the triple option and a mobile quarterback, similar to the Yellow Jackets. Colorado linebacker Liona Lefau broke down how the scheme has prepared them during his Thursday presser.

How the ‘Go-Go’ offense has prepared the Colorado Buffaloes

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have been heavily utilizing the run in the ‘Go-Go’ offense. They often run 21 personnel with both running backs split out to one side for a lethal triple option. In addition, they’ve been using quarterback Julian Lewis much more heavily in the run game than last season. Lefau commented on how these elements of the offense have prepared the defense for Georgia Tech.

“I think it’s going to help us a lot,” Lefau said. “Any time you practice fitting in a plus-one run game, which is when you account for the quarterback as well, it challenges your rules at times. So just having the quarterback accounted for in each of our run fits, it helps when we prepare for a team like Georgia Tech, who we’re expecting to run their quarterback. So we’re going to make sure that we have the quarterback accounted for as well.”

Colorado Buffaloes’ struggles against Georgia Tech in 2025

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Akelo Stone (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Accounting for the run game will be crucial for Colorado in Thursday’s game, as it was their Achilles’ heel in their 2025 matchup.

The Yellow Jackets’ quarterback in that game was Haynes King, and he had a field day running the ball. He tallied a whopping 156 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. In addition, the Yellow Jackets’ running backs, Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley, combined for 112 yards of their own.

The trio wore down Colorado’s defense and found even more success as the game went along. The Buffaloes found offensive success of their own, scoring 20 points, but their inability to stop the run ultimately cost them the game.

Where the Colorado Buffaloes have improved since Week 1 of 2025

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to the ‘Go-Go’ offense helping Colorado be more prepared for Georgia Tech’s offense, the Buffaloes have made a number of defensive additions that will help them slow down the run in the rematch.

Most notably, Colorado’s new linebacker core has proven ability to penetrate the offensive line and fly to the football on linebacker blitzes. Given defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s mottos of aggression and violence, he’ll be sure to dial them up with consistency to disrupt the backfield.

Additionally, Tulane Green Wave transfer Santana Hopper and Appalachian State Mountaineers transfer Dylan Manuel have shined on the interior defensive line in practice. Their additions will be welcome sights to Buffs fans after the results of this game a year ago.

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