Colorado Transfer Liona Lefau Shares Hidden Advantage in Preparing for Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes are busy preparing for Georgia Tech's run-heavy approach plus shed the painful memories of watching the Yellow Jackets gash the Buffaloes with 320 rushing yards in the 27-20 Colorado loss.

Linebacker Liona Lefau wasn't with Colorado or coach Deion Sanders that evening. He's making his transition from Texas with the intention of changing the fortunes of CU's defense starting on Sept. 5.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Akelo Stone (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he revealed one advantage Colorado and him are at before the rematch against the ACC opponent down in Atlanta.

This Element is Preparing Colorado Ahead of Georgia Tech

Lefau addressed reporters on Aug. 25 with opening kickoff around the corner. Once again the Yellow Jackets present a violent, downhill approach that emphasizes controlling the line of scrimmage and wearing down all 11 defenders.

Yet Lefau believes this element has left Colorado prepared for Georgia Tech: The Buffaloes' "Go-Go" offense with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion at the controls. That system brings a near similar approach to what the season opening opponent does.

"Anytime you practice fitting in a plus-one run game, which is when you account for the quarterback as well, it really helps," Lefau said to reporters. "It really challenges your rules at times."

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not just multiple backs Colorado's defense deals with. But also a running quarterback who adds a third ground-based dimension. Yet Lefau already sees that in practice with the rest of Colorado's defenders per his words.

Having the quarterback accounted for in each of our run fits, it helps when we prepare for a team like Georgia Tech, who also runs their quarterback — or we're expecting them to run their quarterback," Lefau added.

How Liona Lefau can Boost Colorado's Run Defense Unit

Colorado rated as one of the worst run defenses last season. Which spearheaded the move to lure in Chris Marve as defensive coordinator, plus reboost the defense in going after transfer portal talent.

Lefau clearly rose as a high priority after leaving Austin. He landed in Boulder fresh off delivering a career-high 68 total tackles, 26 solo stops and returned one fumble for the touchdown which shows he brings a nose for the football.

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Marve gained a trusted off-ball linebacker who can assist with run fits greatly. Lefau brings a strong run defense foundation over from Texas that will come in handy against this run-oriented attack. He's equipped with strong strike-and-shed technique with disengaging blocks and filling holes from there. He even became a vocal pre-snap communicator in getting the defense aligned, which makes him a potential contender to call the signals for this game.

He'll have to show strong eye discipline for this game, as Lefau sometimes struggled with reacting too slowly against RPO (run pass option) offenses. He must correct his pad level too as he'll face as Georgia Tech offensive line weighing between 300 to 315 pounds and uses their girth and power at their advantage. Lefau could become the one defender Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key tests the most when he's on the field.

Yet Sanders raved about Lefau and the 2026 linebackers, calling them the best unit. The Week 1 opener rises as a major test in determining if that "best" moniker holds true.

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