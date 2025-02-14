Colorado Buffaloes’ NFL Combine invites: Who made it and who got snubbed?
The NFL released its official list of Scouting Combine invitees, and Colorado Buffaloes fans may be left wondering why only four CU players received invitations.
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were always expected to be locks, while Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester earned their spots through strong performances in East-West Shrine Bowl practices. However, the absence of several key players, including safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive lineman BJ Green II, raises questions about the selection process.
Locks vs. Snubs
When breaking down Colorado’s draft-eligible players, three tiers emerged: the locks, the hopefuls, and the unlikely candidates. Sanders and Hunter were guaranteed invitations. They'll likely get taken in the top five picks, but may forgo participation in the Combine.
Sanders, once considered a top-two quarterback prospect, remains a high-profile draft candidate despite some analysts debating whether Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart belongs in the QB2 conversation. Meanwhile, Hunter, as the Heisman Trophy winner and a generational talent, was a certainty.
Horn and Wester were initially in the hopeful category but secured their invites with strong Shrine Bowl performances. That left players like Silmon-Craig, Green, and Will Sheppard as notable hopefuls who ultimately didn’t make the cut. Silmon-Craig, a defensive leader, could have benefited greatly from the Combine’s individual drills and interviews. His omission was one of the biggest surprises given his ability and impact on the field.
The Biggest Snubs: BJ Green II and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig
Out of all the Buffs left off the list, Green stands out as the most egregious omission. The All-Big 12 defensive lineman put together an impressive season with 33 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and nearly eight sacks. His career totals—93 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 21 sacks—are strong enough to warrant an invite. In addition to his production, Green was named to multiple award watch lists and was a Hula Bowl invitee. Given his accolades and on-field performance, his absence is a glaring oversight.
Silmon-Craig is another major snub. A vocal leader in the secondary, he was one of Colorado’s top defensive players. The Combine would have provided him an opportunity to showcase his instincts and ability to NFL scouts, especially in interviews and drills. Despite being left out, he remains one of the more likely CU players to find an NFL home.
The Future of CU’s Combine Representation
While many fans may have hoped for more than four invitees, the current turnout is a significant improvement from previous seasons. The Buffaloes’ trajectory under Deion Sanders suggests that more CU players will earn Combine invitations in future drafts as the program continues to develop NFL-caliber talent
While some players may have been overlooked, they still have opportunities to prove themselves in other pre-draft showcases. The road to the NFL remains open, and with CU's continued growth, more Buffaloes will earn their shot at the next level.