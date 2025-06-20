Colorado Buffaloes' Omarion Miller Feeling '90 Percent' In Return From Leg Injury
After missing the final seven games of the 2024 season with a broken leg, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller is healthy again and focused on the 2025 season—but the road to recovery wasn’t easy.
In a recent episode of Reach The People, a podcast hosted by Darius Sanders, Miller discussed the mental and physical toll of his injury—as well as a surprising twist in his recruiting journey that nearly made him a Nebraska Cornhusker.
The 2024 injury that sidelined Miller occurred on a brilliant 51-yard reception against Kansas State.
Before that, Miller had been heating up.
With several receivers injured, he stepped up to deliver his biggest performance of the season—hauling in eight catches for 145 yards—and looked poised for a breakout sophomore campaign before everything changed in a split second.
“I’m not even gonna lie, for a minute, it took everything out of me,” Miller told Sanders when asked about how the injury affected him.
Miller said his mom stayed in Colorado for months following his injury and surgery, helping with everything from daily logistics to morale boosts.
“I feel like if it wasn’t for my mom coming down, flying down here, just being with me... Your mom is definitely one of the crucial people in your life,” Miller explained. “When she came down after that injury and was with me throughout my surgery, it just put a smile on my face."
Miller’s close relationship with his mother stems in part from losing his father at age 14.
"At the time, I wasn't really playing football. Basketball was my first love," Miller said, opening up about his father.
"He didn't even get to see me play any type of football, but I remember the last time he was at my basketball game—I had like 30 [points], hit a half-court shot and everything... He definitely has a big impact on the way I am now."
"I wake up and tell myself: This is for Dad."
That emotional drive has helped fuel Miller’s rise—but getting to Colorado wasn’t always part of the plan.
For a moment, it looked like he’d be suiting up in red for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
During high school, Miller, a Louisiana native, had initially committed to Louisiana State University under then-wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.
But when Joseph accepted a job at Nebraska, Miller followed—committing to the Cornhuskers after just one official visit.
Speaking with Sanders, Miller cited Joseph’s track record of developing NFL stars, such as Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Terrace Marshall Jr., as a major influence.
Still, as Miller admitted, his heart wasn’t in Lincoln.
“At the time, to be honest, I didn’t really want to go there,” he said. “I’m glad I decommitted from there. I’m very happy I chose Colorado.”
Now, with the 2025 season approaching and his health nearly restored, Miller has shifted his focus toward the future.
When asked how close he feels to his old self, Miller responded confidently.
“I feel like right now I’m at like 90 percent... I feel like I’m at a great place right now. Mentally and physically.”
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips have already praised Miller’s offseason progress.
And with Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Will Sheppard all off to the NFL, expectations are high for Miller to emerge as a featured weapon in Colorado’s offense this fall.
But if Miller is at 90 percent now, it won’t be long before he’s reminding everyone at Folsom Field what 100 looks like.