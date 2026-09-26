Colorado Buffaloes Penalty Problems Return at Costly Times Against Baylor

Colorado’s penalty problem followed through from Boulder. The Colorado Buffaloes finished with eight penalties for 82 yards in Saturday's 23-13 loss to Baylor after entering halftime with five for 52.

Colorado outgained Baylor 363-337 and finished even in turnovers at one apiece. The Buffaloes also fought back from a 13-3 deficit and tied the game with 11:04 remaining before Baylor scored the final 10 points.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Baylor was flagged 10 times for 84 yards, so penalties alone did not decide the game. But the timing of Colorado's mistakes hurt most in the first half, when two defensive flags helped turn one Bears possession into the game's first touchdown.

Two defensive flags turn one Baylor drive into seven points

Early on Baylor’s first touchdown drive, Colorado cornerback Cree Thomas was called for defensive pass interference. Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway came right back with a 17- yard completion to Baylor wide receiver Gavin Freeman, pushing the Bears deeper into Colorado territory.

A few plays later, Colorado defensive lineman Dylan Manuel drew a 10-yard personal foul. Baylor kept moving, and Lagway finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Freeman with 7:10 left in the second quarter.

Colorado had been fighting the same problem from the opening kick. Colorado kicker Cadel Ayala sent the kickoff out of bounds, and later a false start by offensive tackle Bo Hughley came right after Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams found fellow receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. for 49 yards on a trick play. The drive ended with a Colorado kicker Elliot Arnold field goal.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas was called for another defensive pass interference penalty for 15 yards with 50 seconds left in the half. This time, Colorado escaped when defensive back Jason Stokes Jr. intercepted Lagway on the next play.

The Buffaloes added three penalties for 30 yards after halftime, bringing the final total to eight penalties for 82 yards.

Deion Sanders warned about this exact problem Tuesday

Colorado enters Week 4 with 28 penalties for 247 yards through three games. Coach Deion Sanders addressed the issue during his Tuesday press conference in Boulder before the Baylor trip.

“The penalties are tough on me because everything we do, and these guys will tell you, is about discipline,” Sanders said. “The height, the level of their socks, everything they do, the shirts, you know, and everything they do is discipline, discipline, discipline. Then when you get out on the field, and you’re undisciplined, I don’t understand. Like, that’s hard to fathom.”

Sanders then connected the problem to how his players respond when the pressure soaks in.

“That means pressure is bringing out certain things that shouldn’t be in you, but it’s coming out,” Sanders said.

Saturday's eight penalties pushed Colorado's season total to 36 penalties for 329 yards through four games.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sidelines against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor has flags too, but Colorado’s timing hurt

It wasn’t as if the penalties hindered Colorado's chance to recover. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson found Williams for a 17-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and Arnold's extra point tied the game 13-13 with 11:04 remaining.

Baylor's response was swift. Lagway hit Baylor wide receiver Jadon Porter for a 33-yard touchdown less than two minutes later, and Baylor placekicker Rhett Armstrong added a 54-yard field goal with 4:33 remaining.

Colorado finished with 363 total yards to Baylor's 337 and held the ball for 31:26, but the Buffaloes never led after Baylor took the lead in the second quarter. The Bears finished with more flags, yet Colorado's two defensive penalties on Baylor's first touchdown drive became costly points in a game the Buffs eventually tied but could not finish.

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