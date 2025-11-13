Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Players Reveal Biggest Motivator Amid Now-Lost Season

Wide receiver Omarion Miller, offensive lineman Yahya Attia and safety Tawfiq Byard each spoke on what's motivating them now that the Colorado Buffaloes are officially out of bowl contention. Two games remain against Arizona State and Kansas State.

Jack Carlough

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
For the second time in coach Deion Sanders' three-year tenure, the Colorado Buffaloes will fall short of the needed six wins to qualify for a postseason bowl game.

Colorado (3-7, 1-6 Big 12) accepted its fate this past weekend at West Virginia and will now shift its attention to the Arizona State Sun Devils and later the Kansas State Wildcats to close the year. While the Buffs don't have anything tangible to play for, another win would give the program some momentum heading into another crucial offseason.

Wide receiver Omarion Miller, offensive lineman Yahya Attia and safety Tawfiq Byard all spoke on what's motivating the Buffs heading into their final two games:

Omarion Miller

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) runs against Utah Utes defensive back Rock Caldwell (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Coming off the best two-game stretch of his college career, Miller said the Buffs are still pushing forward despite lost bowl game hopes.

"We're playing for pride," said Miller, who totaled 11 catches for 222 receiving yards and three touchdowns in losses to Arizona and West Virginia. "Win, lose or draw, no matter what, we still fighting. In our wide receiver room, we're not gonna quit."

Miller also shared his belief that the future remains bright under "Coach Prime." Still, the Buffs must maximize January's transfer portal window if they want to bounce back next season.

"We're playing for Coach Prime, so the minute that you do something bad, everybody's going to point it out, everybody's gonna see that. It's the same as if you do something good, the whole world knows," Miller said. "So why wouldn't you want to stay here? I feel like our team, they know that. Even with the season going like this, I feel like there's something good around the corner. I've seen it. I think our team sees that too."

Yahya Attia

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Although the Buffs are locked into a losing season, Yahya Attia sees a major difference between 3-9 and 5-7.

"We still believe, I still believe," Attia said. "I feel like 5-7 is much better than 4-8 or 3-9, so I'm just approaching it like I've been doing, and the rest of the team is gonna do the same stuff.

"When I'm on the floor, I don't want nobody to kick on me. I want to stand up. We don't have a good record, but it's just how we react now. We already know we ain't gonna make it to no bowl game. Do we want to finish strong, or do we just want to hang around?"

Tawfiq Byard

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) pulls in an interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Similar to Miller, Byard noted that pride will drive the Buffs against Arizona State and Kansas State.

"We're playing for pride now," Byard said Saturday, per BuffsTV. "We got to go. We got to play, whatever the score may be, whatever the record may be, however the season's gone, you got to be a man at this point. How much are you going to take before you fight back? And that's where we're at as a team."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

