Colorado Buffaloes' Pro Day Ahead Of NFL Draft: What To Know, Players And Teams Attending
All eyes will once again be on coach Deion Sanders' Colorado football program as the Buffaloes are set to hold a star-studded pro day at the school's indoor practice facility on Friday.
While quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter headline the event as projected first-round draft picks, several other former Buffs with NFL aspirations will showcase their talents. Representatives from all 32 teams are set to attend CU's "NFL Showcase," according to "Coach Prime."
The seven-round NFL draft is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Not including a couple of players who transferred out of Colorado and were later drafted, the Buffs haven't had a player selected since 2021 when the New England Patriots picked offensive lineman Will Sherman in the sixth round.
Below are six things to know about Colorado's pro day:
Live broadcast
The NFL Network is set to broadcast the showcase live from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. MT. According to CU, analysts Steve Wyche and Brian Baldinger will be on site.
Additionally, ESPN will offer live reports from the showcase.
Players scheduled to attend
Along with Shedeur Sanders and Hunter, Colorado's pro day will feature wide receivers Will Sheppard, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr., safeties Travis Jay, Shilo Sanders, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Herman Smith III, defensive linemen Chidozie Nwankwo and Shane Cokes, defensive end BJ Green II, offensive linemen Justin Mayers and Kardell Thomas, linebacker LaVonta Bentley and punter Mark Vassett.
All 32 NFL teams in attendance
"Coach Prime" said during a press conference last month that he expects representatives from all 32 NFL teams to attend CU's pro day.
"We should have all 32 teams in attendance because we got that many players that can flat-out play the game," Sanders said.
However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan and president of football operations Chad Brinker won't make the trip after having seen enough of Shedeur Sanders and Hunter in prior meetings. The Titans own the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.
Deion Sanders' expectations
Ultimately looking to send as many players as possible to the NFL, "Coach Prime" has high expectations for CU's pro day.
"We're going to try to put on the best show possible for the fans, as well as these young men, to have them in a capacity (where) they're at peace, they're at home, they can relax and just do what they've been gifted to do," Deion Sanders said.
List of drills
Along with physical measurements, player drills include the bench press, vertical, broad jump, 40-yard dash and the pro shuttle L drill. The "NFL Showcase" will also feature position-specific drills, including a quarterback/wide receiver segment. Shedeur Sanders is expected to throw to each of Colorado's participating receivers.
It's unlikely that every player will take part in every individual drill, but the pro day will allow participants to highlight their strengths.
Who needs a big day?
Shilo Sanders and Horn are two names that come to mind here. Sanders has plenty to prove after an up-and-down 2024 season while Horn is looking to improve upon the 4.46-second 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL scouting combine in February. Currently, both have late-round draft pick potential.
Green and Nwankwo also stand out as former Buffs who haven't received enough attention ahead of the NFL Draft.
"They're solid, they understand the game, they play the game the way it's supposed to be played and they'll work their (expletive) off with it," Colorado assistant coach Warren Sapp said of the two defensive linemen. "That's all you can ask from a player. Come give me everything you got."