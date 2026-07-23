One Returning Colorado Buffaloes Player Ready to Become a Star

Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and quarterback Julian Lewis area an exciting pairing on paper, but Colorado's new play caller and young quarterback will only go so far as the group of wide receivers that Lewis is throwing to.

The Buffaloes acquired transfer wide receivers like DeAndre Moore Jr. from Texas, Danny Scudero from San Jose State, and Kam Perry from Miami (Ohio), but returning Colorado receiver Quentin Gibson has a chance to make the biggest impact of the bunch.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes staff overhauled the roster through the transfer portal, a few players like Gibson represent the returning Buffaloes who have stayed despite the turnover.

Quentin Gibson's Ability to Become a Star

In 2025, Gibson was the only true freshman to play in the season opener, signaling how early he flashed his potential to the Colorado coaching staff. He ended his true freshman year with 15 receptions for 71 yards in an offense that struggled to find consistency at wide receiver.

Still, Gibson earned valuable experience in 2025, and it could pay off as he enters his sophomore year. In addition, he's one of the few Colorado receivers that has been able to build chemistry with Lewis since the quarterback arrived in Boulder.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) is tackled by. TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) and TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Marion views Gibson's abilities in the Buffs new offense remains to be seen, but Gibson did lead both teams in receiving during the Black and Gold Day Spring Game. Scudero caught the game's only touchdown, but Gibson led all players with 4 catches and 38 yards.

Colorado's roster lists Gibson at 5-9, 155, and his size makes him a natural weapon out of the slot and the backfield the Buffaloes. Highlights from his freshman season feature a number of kickoff returns where he can display his athleticism and his ability to make defenders miss in space.

Quentin Gibson Headlines Returing Wide Receivers

Gibson was part of the offense under former Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, and he figures to be featured again in 2026 considering his decision to stay with the Buffaloes. Current Arizona State wide receiver and former Buffs star Omarion Miller left Boulder after three seasons to join the Sun Devils.

Now with Miller gone, Gibson leads a group of returning wide receivers including Quanell Farrakhan Jr., Hykeem Williams, and Joseph Williams who will compete for playing time alongside transfers like Moore, Scudero, and Perry. Needless to say, Colorado will still have some options and some depth at wide receiver in 2026.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, if Gibson can take the next step and become a consistent threat for the Buffaloes, Colorado could be cooking with gas when it comes to the wide receiver room. The transfer trio of Scudero, Moore, and Perry is not a surefire hit for Colorado, but the Buffaloes seem to have enough options at the position to find at least a solid starting three for Lewis.

Expectations outside of Boulder aren't relatively high on Colorado, and the break out of Gibson would go a long way in proving people wrong about the Buffaloes' ability to turn things around.

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