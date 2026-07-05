Colorado Running Back Gives Unfiltered Thoughts on Deion Sanders' Leadership Retreat

As the Colorado Buffaloes have taken a new approach to crafting leadership in their locker room, they’ve taken new measures in the offseason. One such measure was Coach Prime’s leadership retreat.

He took several emerging leaders on his roster to his Texas ranch, where they learned from him and other current and former NFL greats. One player in attendance was senior running back DeKalon Taylor, and he gave his honest thoughts on the retreat in a recent video on the Buffs’ X account.

DeKalon Taylor’s opinion on Coach Prime’s leadership retreat

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing as Taylor is entering his final season of eligibility in 2026, he has a lot on the line. A good offseason is incredibly important to his regular season and football career success, so a lot was riding on this retreat for him.

But Coach Prime’s leadership retreat did not disappoint, as Taylor had nothing but positive words when describing his experience.

“There’s just so much greatness around, so I can’t do anything but soak it up,” Taylor said. “Just getting all of that knowledge and learning from them, like how to take care of my body, how to deal with external pressures, learning how to say no to people…Picking up on game from those guys that I can add to my life to not only make me a better football player but make me a better man.”

Jalen Ramsey Shares Advice With Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes learned from the likes of former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Newton, former Cowboys defensive end Tony Tolbert and current Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback/safety Jalen Ramsey.

The discussion with the latter of that trio has been the most talked about thus far, as it was immensely informative and meaningful.

Ramsey used the discussion to put the circumstances of the Buffs players into perspective. He pointed to the coaching staff and the players’ relationships with their coaches do prove how unique their situation is and how lucky they are to be surrounded by that personnel.

Ramsey even revealed that despite winning a National Championship in his college days with the Florida State Seminoles, he would’ve chosen Coach Prime and Colorado over Tallahassee in his recruiting process had they existed in that form.

DeKalon Taylor’s season outlook

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor has a lot to prove in 2026, meaning that the fact that he took so much from this experience has just improved his season outlook. He’s currently in the midst of a tight race for the starting running back job, but he has some factors playing to his advantage.

First is his experience, as Taylor has already spent a season with the Buffaloes and is one of two upperclassmen who can claim that. That means he has less to prove to the coaching staff, as they already know what they’re getting from him based on their experience coaching him.

Additionally, he doesn’t necessarily need to win the starting job to prove himself. New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s offense often features two and even three-back sets, meaning he’ll have a plethora of opportunities to contribute.

Injuries derailed Taylor’s 2025 season, so he’ll need to take care of himself. But if he can fight off the injury bug, he could be in for a tremendous 2026 bounceback off the heels of Coach Prime’s leadership retreat.

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