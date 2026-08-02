Former Colorado Buffaloes Stars Could Be Returning After New Eligibility Ruling

The Colorado Buffaloes may be seeing the return of several players from the 2022 recruiting class after a recent court ruling. In the ruling, a Colorado District Court judge awarded another year of eligibility to players from the 2022 recruiting class to give them the same rights as players impacted by the newly implemented five-and-five rule.

This means that, as long as they meet the NCAA amateurism requirements, Colorado’s players from that recruiting class could potentially return to the team for the 2026 season. Here’s a look at the players who could return to the Black and Gold, and the players who just missed the cut.

Kicker Alejandro Mata

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos kicker Alejandro Mata (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mata has been coach Deion Sanders’s kicker since the 2022 season at Jackson State, and he followed him to Colorado. He earned the nickname ‘Matamatic’ for his consistency, as he had an 81.8 percent field goal percentage in his career.

After three seasons at Colorado, Mata went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. He spent a brief stint with the Orlando Pirates in the Indoor Football League, but pursued no further professional ventures.

Given Colorado’s lack of depth at kicker has been a focus throughout the offseason, and if Mata made a return, his presence would be greatly appreciated. His IFL stint may interfere with the NCAA’s amateurism rule, but what that rule covers in this case is still undefined in many areas.

Kicker Buck Buchanan

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Buck Buchanan (43) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buchanan’s impact may have seemed small for Colorado in 2025, as he didn’t make a field goal or an extra point during the campaign. However, his contributions as a kickoff specialist will be missed if he doesn’t return to Colorado in 2026.

His powerful leg didn’t have the accuracy needed to be the Buffs’ go-to field goal kicker, but they did trot him out for a field goal attempt from beyond 50 yards. He worked as a Hail Mary kicker of sorts for the Buffaloes, giving them the leg to hit field goals out of Mata’s range, even if the chances of making them were low.

Similarly to Mata, if Buchanan returns to Colorado, he can aid its lack of depth at the kicker position. This will be especially true on kickoffs, as the Buffaloes’ planned kickoff specialist, Josh McCormick, left the program to enter the transfer portal as a track and field athlete following the spring season.

Buchanan never received any professional opportunities, so he is undoubtedly eligible to return to Boulder in 2026.

Edge rusher Keaten Wade

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive end Keaten Wade (27) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wade is another case of a Buff from the 2022 recruiting class who may or may not be eligible to return in 2026. In all likelihood, Wade will be eligible to return, but his NFL rookie minicamp invite from the Kansas City Chiefs may interfere with his ability to rejoin the Buffaloes.

Wade didn’t live up to expectations in 2025 and would love a chance to redeem himself in a thin Buffs’ pass rush in 2026. He tallied 47 tackles, 23 of which were unassisted, along with a forced fumble and a pass breakup, but only got to the quarterback for 2.5 sacks. His Big 12 experience will be valuable in an edge rusher room that has very little thus far.

Players who just missed the cut

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players who were members of the 2022 JUCO class will not have access to this extra eligibility. The Buffaloes had a large number of players from that group who exited the program last season, but they won’t be able to return to the team. One has made an NFL roster, but the others would love another shot to make a name for themselves.

Players on Colorado’s 2025 roster from the 2022 JUCO class:

Cornerback Preston Hodge (Currently signed to the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars)

Guard Zy Crisler (Free Agent)

Center Zarian McGill (Free Agent)

Linebacker Martavius French (Free Agent)

Reginald Hughes (Free Agent)

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