Colorado Buffaloes Testing New Punt Return Options Before the Season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is already sorting through special teams options as the Buffaloes open fall camp in Colorado Springs.

One of the early developments from camp is a look at the punt return job. Colorado leaned on Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. last season, but this year the Buffs appear to be testing a few different names. Boo Carter, DeKalon Taylor and Ernest Campbell have all shown up as possible options in the rotation.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That group gives Colorado a different look from a year ago. Each player brings something a little different to the job, and the staff has enough speed and versatility to make the competition interesting once camp settles in.

Boo Carter brings the most proven resume

Boo Carter may be the most natural fit. The Tennessee transfer entered Boulder with a return track record that already stood out in the SEC. He earned All-SEC freshman honors in 2024 and led the conference in punt return average that season at 16.5 yards per return.

Carter followed that up with another strong year in 2025, averaging 13.2 yards per return and breaking off a career-long 40-yard runback. He has the kind of experience that usually gets coaches’ attention quickly, especially when they are looking for a reliable option who can flip field position.

Carter is expected to play a major role on defense at nickel or safety, and that gives the Buffs more than one reason to keep him involved. His quickness and ball skills all translate naturally to punt returns, where one clean lane can change a game in a hurry.

Looks like Coach Prime has been testing out Boo Carter, DeKalon Taylor and Ernest Campbell as potential punt returners for the Buffs this year. 🦬



Last year we saw Quentin Gibson and Quannell Farrakhan jr. return the majority of the punts pic.twitter.com/FwCUI3oN8B — Ky🦬 (@ihavemadflavor) August 3, 2026

DeKalon Taylor already has the trust of the staff

UIWs' Dekalon Taylor returns a kick against UTEP at the Sun Bowl on Sep. 2, 2023 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeKalon Taylor is another name worth watching. The Incarnate Word transfer arrived in Boulder as a versatile back who has handled return work throughout his college career.

Taylor was a two-time all-conference punt returner and a two-time all-conference kick returner at UIW. Over three seasons, he finished with 538 punt return yards and a touchdown on 46 career returns.

Taylor also gives Colorado another experienced body in a room where the staff wants options. He may not be the flashiest player of the group, but he has enough track record to prove that he can put the Buffs in good field position.

Ernest Campbell is the speed card

Refugio's Ernest Campbell competes in the Class 2A 200-meter run at the UIL State Track and Field meet, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ernest Campbell gives Colorado a different kind of return threat.

The Sacramento State transfer is one of the fastest players on the roster and has already made a name for himself as a vertical threat on offense. He posted 755 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season while averaging 20.4 yards per catch.

Campbell’s raw speed is what makes him interesting in the return game. He also brings dual-sport track ability to Boulder and has clocked 10.35 seconds in the 100 meters. That type of speed does not need much explanation. If Campbell gets a clean look in space, he can swing the momentum of a game immediately.

Colorado needs more out of punt returns

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffs did not get much production out of the punt return game last season. Colorado finished with 11 punt returns for 79 yards and no touchdowns in 2025, which left the unit looking for more explosiveness.

That is part of the reason Sanders has been willing to test several players in camp. The staff knows there is room for improvement, and the names being worked in all bring something different to the job.

Gibson and Farrakhan handled most of the work last year, but this fall camp looks like the start of a wide competition. Carter has the most proven resume, Taylor brings experience and Campbell has the raw speed that can turn a short return into something big

Colorado will spend the first week of camp in Colorado Springs, practicing at Fountain-Fort Carson High School and staying at UCCS before returning to Boulder on Aug. 8. The practices are closed to the public, but the competition for jobs is already under way.

If the punt return battle is any indication, Coach Prime is already focused on better field position for 2026.

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