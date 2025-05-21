Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Isaiah Augustave Makes Surprise Announcement: Return To Boulder?
Former Colorado Buffaloes running back Isaiah Augustave announced Wednesday that he has reopened his transfer portal recruitment.
Augustave led the Buffs with 384 rushing yards last season before entering the portal on April 14 and committing to the Virginia Cavaliers six days later. For unknown reasons, things didn't work out between Augustave and the Cavaliers, as the three-star transfer is back on the market.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders typically doesn't permit players to return after entering the transfer portal, but Augustave may be a worthy exception. The Buffs desperately need running back help, and Augustave is currently the highest-ranked available transfer at his position, according to 247Sports. New running backs coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk will also help decide whether Augustave is worthy of a second opportunity in Boulder.
If Augustave does return to Colorado, he would become the second Buffs player this offseason to receive a second chance. Linebacker Jeremiah Brown, who previously played for "Coach Prime" at Jackson State, was in the transfer portal for about one week in December before withdrawing and returning to Colorado. Considering Augustave was only with the Buffs for one year, he may not receive the same benefit of the doubt.
Augustave's transferring to Virginia also came with some drama. "Coach Prime" made headlines in April when he called out the Cavaliers, coached by Tony Elliott, for tampering with Augustave and safety Carter Stoutmire. The latter player was "offered a bag" to enter the transfer portal and commit to Virginia, but he ultimately stayed loyal to Colorado.
"Virginia, you got to stop," Sanders told his team following a spring practice, per Well Off Media. "I let you have one (Augustave). I ain't say nothing about it. C'mon now. Come on. We let you have one. I ain't say nothing about it."
Assumedly, Augustave was also offered a large amount of NIL (name, image and likeness) money to join the Cavaliers. It's unknown whether that possible deal fell through and forced Augustave to decommit.
Colorado also watched fellow running back Brandon Hood enter the transfer portal in April and ultimately land at UMass. Former Incarnate Word standout DeKalon Taylor represents the Buffs' only transfer addition at running back. Taylor joins a room that includes scholarship returners Charlie Offerdahl, Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch.
Although Augustave's departure from Boulder was somewhat messy with Sanders accusing Virginia of tampering, the Buffs need all the help they can get at running back. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and other assistant coaches have expressed a desire to run the ball more effectively next season, making depth a must at the position.
Colorado currently owns 28 transfer portal commits, a class that ranks No. 19 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference, per 247Sports. Expect "Coach Prime" to add a few more transfers before training camp begins.