Familiar Foe Returning to Folsom Field With Colorado vs. UCF Kickoff Announcement
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Of all the Saturdays the Big 12 could have handed Scott Frost for his first trip to Boulder as UCF's coach, the schedule landed on one he has seen before.
The Colorado Buffaloes will close the regular season against UCF on Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. MT with the game airing on TNT and truTV, with streaming on HBO Max. UCF has never played a football game in Boulder, and the stakes could hardly be cleaner, as Colorado (4-6) must win at Cincinnati this weekend and then beat the Knights to reach bowl eligibility. Colorado won the only previous meeting 48-21 in Orlando on Sept. 28, 2024.
The plot could thicken further on Friday night. UCF (5-5) hosts Iowa State needing one more win, so a Knights loss paired with a Colorado victory would turn Folsom Field into a winner-take-the-bowl-ticket showdown between two 5-6 teams. UCF has shown it can bite, too, having knocked off then-No. 2 BYU in double overtime in October.
Brett Yormark's TV deal explains the TNT window
The TNT slot traces back to a courtroom fight that had nothing to do with college football. When Warner Bros. Discovery settled its lawsuit over losing NBA rights in November 2024, part of the deal moved 13 Big 12 football games a year from ESPN+ to its channels for six seasons.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark welcomed the arrangement at the time in an interview with Yahoo Sports.
"This is additive to what ESPN and Fox bring us. That's why this is a great deal," Yormark said in November 2024.
Colorado has enjoyed the setup so far, since its only other TNT appearance this season was a noon home game against Kansas State on Halloween, which the Buffaloes won in overtime.
TJ Branch swaps one black-and-gold uniform for another
Among the Knights making the trip is safety TJ Branch, a Miami prospect rated four stars by ESPN and On3 who flipped from Penn State to Colorado in September 2024. Branch redshirted in 2025 after an injury, announced plans to enter the transfer portal that December, and landed at UCF, whose black and gold won't look too different from what he wore in Boulder.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders sounded invested in the young safety after the 2025 spring game.
"Branch, I'm on his butt all day long," Sanders said, later adding, "He's a Florida boy, and I want to see him successful."
Scott Frost returns to the scene of two memories
Frost, now in his second stint at UCF, has been to Folsom Field as both a Nebraska quarterback and coach, and the date on this year's ticket carries a funny echo. On Nov. 28, 1997, 29 years to the day before this matchup, Frost quarterbacked Nebraska to a 27-24 win in Boulder and ran 19 yards for a touchdown, a win that kept the Cornhuskers on course for a share of the national title that season.
A later visit went the other way. As Nebraska's coach in 2019, Frost watched Colorado rally from a 17-0 halftime deficit for a 34-31 overtime win at Folsom Field, and the loss clearly stuck with him.
"This is one of the hardest losses I've ever been a part of," Frost said after that 2019 game.
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Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites