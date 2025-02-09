Colorado Buffaloes well-represented on both sides at Super Bowl LIX
The Super Bowl LIX festivities have provided a prime stage for the Colorado Buffaloes to shine, with Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur taking center stage. As expected, the Sanders family’s presence on Radio Row has generated buzz, reinforcing the Buffs' growing national profile.
This exposure aligns with the team’s ongoing transformation under Coach Prime, with the latest major move being the hiring of Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Marshall Faulk as the new running backs coach. Faulk’s addition is a game-changer for a unit that struggled to establish a consistent ground attack during Sanders’ tenure in Boulder.
Deion Sanders made his rounds with media staples like Rich Eisen, Dan Patrick, and ESPN’s First Take, providing insight and hype surrounding Colorado’s upcoming season. His appearances weren’t just limited to sports-focused platforms—his media tour included stops on mainstream talk shows, further demonstrating his commitment to promoting the program and its players.
Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders carved out his own presence, engaging in interviews with Yahoo Sports, ESPN Radio, Sports Illustrated, and hosting his “2Legendary” podcast on location. Though he attended the Super Bowl celebrity flag football game, Shedeur wisely chose not to participate—a decision that was likely a relief for Buffs fans and NFL scouts alike. Travis Hunter also made his mark, joining Cam Newton on the 4th & 1 podcast for an insightful discussion.
The Buffaloes’ presence at Super Bowl LIX extends far beyond just the Sanders family. A significant number of former CU players and staff members are involved behind the scenes, contributing to both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in various roles.
For the Chiefs, Connor Embree serves as the wide receivers coach, continuing his family’s connection to Colorado, as his father Jon Embree was a long-time CU coach and head coach from 2011-2012. Cydney Ricker-Glaze, the Senior Director of Football Communications and Administration, previously worked in Colorado’s Sports Information Department before joining the Chiefs in 2011. Additionally, Morgan Tholen-Dannewitz, a Senior Client Services Manager for the Chiefs, started her career in CU’s sports information office.
On the Eagles’ side, several former Buffaloes players hold key scouting and personnel roles. Matt Russell, a former CU linebacker and 1996 Butkus Award winner, serves as the Senior Personnel Director and an advisor to the general manager. Jordon Dizon, a former standout linebacker, now works as a National Scout, utilizing his on-field experience to evaluate talent.
Chris Naeole, a first-team All-American offensive lineman at CU, is an International Scout, leveraging his NFL and college football experience in talent evaluation. Lastly, Duke Tobin, a former Colorado quarterback, transitioned into front-office work after his playing career and now contributes as a scouting assistant for the Eagles.
The Buffaloes’ fingerprints on Super Bowl LIX highlight the program’s deep football roots and its ongoing influence in the NFL. Under Deion Sanders, the program is positioning itself not just as a college football powerhouse but also as a gateway to professional success.