Colorado coaching legend Bill McCartney dies at 84
Bill McCartney, the legendary coach who transformed the Colorado Buffaloes into a national powerhouse and led the program to its only national championship, passed away at the age of 84. Known affectionately as "Coach Mac," McCartney's death on Friday marked the end of a remarkable journey filled with triumph, resilience, and a lasting legacy both on and off the field. His family revealed that he passed after a courageous battle with dementia, a diagnosis he had lived with since 2016.
McCartney's influence extended far beyond his coaching record, as noted in his family's statement: "Coach Mac touched countless lives with his unwavering faith, boundless compassion, and enduring legacy as a leader, mentor, and advocate for family, community, and faith." His impact on the lives of his players, coaching staff, and community at large was monumental, shaping a culture of accountability, discipline, and belief that left an indelible mark.
Early Life and Career Beginnings
Born on August 22, 1940, in Riverview, Michigan, McCartney was a standout athlete, earning 11 letters in football, basketball, and baseball during high school. After graduating in 1958, he played college football at Missouri under the legendary Dan Devine, setting the stage for his own coaching career. Following his playing days, McCartney began coaching high school football and basketball in Detroit before making the leap to the collegiate ranks.
McCartney's coaching trajectory took a pivotal turn when Bo Schembechler, then head coach at Michigan, hired him as an assistant. The only high school coach Schembechler ever recruited for his staff, McCartney quickly rose to prominence as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator. His innovative defensive strategies, including earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors for a scheme to stop Purdue’s Mark Herrmann, showcased his tactical brilliance.
Deion Sanders' "More than Football" approach at Colorado similar to Bill McCartney
Transforming the Colorado Buffaloes
In 1982, McCartney accepted the challenge of rebuilding a struggling Colorado football program. The Buffaloes were coming off three dismal seasons with a combined 7-26 record. True to his determined nature, McCartney endured three more losing seasons before engineering a remarkable turnaround. Starting in 1985, his teams reached nine bowl games over the next decade, highlighted by three consecutive Big Eight Conference titles from 1989 to 1991.
McCartney's 1990 team etched its name in college football history. After a shaky 1-1-1 start, the Buffaloes won their next nine games, culminating in a dramatic 10-9 victory over Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl to secure a share of the national championship. Colorado's ascent to the top came against the nation’s toughest schedule, a feat accomplished only once before in college football.
During his tenure, McCartney amassed a record of 93-55-5, making him the winningest coach in Colorado history. His teams were ranked in the AP Top 20 for six consecutive years from 1989 to 1994, including a No. 3 finish in his final season. His influence extended far beyond wins and losses, as he was deeply involved in mentoring players and instilling values that shaped their lives.
Off-Field Impact and Legacy
McCartney’s leadership and influence reached beyond the gridiron. He was a dedicated member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was named Colorado’s FCA "Man of the Year" in 1986. After retiring from coaching in 1994, he co-founded Promise Keepers, a Christian organization dedicated to fostering spiritual growth and accountability among men. The organization grew rapidly during the late 1990s, further cementing McCartney’s reputation as a man of vision and faith.
Despite his battle with dementia, McCartney remained closely connected to the Colorado athletic program. He often attended games and mentored subsequent coaches, including Rick Neuheisel and Deion Sanders, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the Buffaloes.
Colorado Buffaloes football: The birth, death, and destiny of 1989
A Life of Dedication
McCartney's story is one of perseverance, passion, and purpose. His ability to transform a floundering program into a national contender speaks volumes about his vision and determination. He credited much of his success to recruiting in-state talent and fostering a sense of pride in the Colorado community. As he once said, "All you have to do is recruit the right kids, and you'll find yourself playing in a lot of big games."
Beyond his achievements on the field, McCartney's legacy as a mentor, advocate, and community leader will endure. He is survived by his four children and 10 grandchildren, including T.C. McCartney, who has followed in his footsteps as a coach. His wife of 50 years, Lynne, passed away in 2013.
As the Colorado Buffaloes and the broader college football world reflect on the life and career of McCartney, his impact remains a testament to the power of leadership, faith, and resilience. Memorial services for McCartney are pending, but his legacy as a trailblazer in college football and a champion of family and faith will resonate for generations to come.