Colorado cracks AP Top 25 for first time in 2024 after Cincinnati win
Colorado’s ascent into the Top 25 for the first time this season marks a significant milestone for Deion Sanders and his team. The Buffaloes clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2020 with a 34-23 victory over Cincinnati, propelling them to a No. 23 ranking in the Associated Press poll. This achievement is notable not only because it’s Sanders’ first ranked appearance with Colorado since early in the previous season but also because it underscores the Buffaloes' remarkable turnaround, having won five of their last six games to reach a 6-2 record.
Sanders, in his characteristically candid style, expressed indifference about the ranking, telling reporters, “Don’t rank us, please… we’d rather be in the back in the dark, just chilling.” Despite his comments, Colorado's performance has drawn national attention, and they join three other Big 12 teams in the Top 25, highlighting the conference’s competitive landscape.
Meanwhile, in the broader college football scene, Miami’s rise to No. 5 represents its highest ranking since 2017. The Hurricanes, led by Heisman hopeful Cam Ward, remain undefeated at 8-0 after a victory over Florida State, breaking the top five for the first time since last December. The Southeastern Conference saw a shift as Texas fell to No. 6 after a close win against Vanderbilt, marking the first time this season the SEC has only one team in the top five.
Notre Dame made a notable comeback, advancing to No. 8 after a commanding 51-14 win over Navy, climbing back into the top 10 for the first time since their Week 2 upset. Other notable teams, including BYU and Texas A&M, are solidly within the top 10, demonstrating the ongoing shakeups in college football rankings. Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, and Ohio State round out the top four, with the Big Ten conference continuing to dominate the upper rankings for a fourth consecutive week.
Colorado’s ranking highlights the success of Sanders’ leadership, setting the Buffaloes up for a season filled with promise and a chance to keep proving themselves against in Big 12 competition
Week 10 College Football AP Top 25 Poll
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8.Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Texas A&M
11. Clemson
12. Iowa State
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Boise State
16. LSU
17. Kansas State
18. Pittsburgh
19. Ole Miss
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Colorado
24. Illinois
25. Missouri