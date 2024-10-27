Colorado debuts "Silver Rush" uniforms vs. Cincinnati
Colorado will sport a fresh, stylish look on Saturday night when they host Cincinnati at Folsom Field. For the first time, the Buffaloes will wear "Silver Rush" uniforms, featuring a sleek grey jersey and matching pants, paired with their traditional white helmet. This unique combination marks a new thread for Deion Sanders' team, designed to blend the classic with the contemporary while showcasing their iconic Flatirons branding.
The "Silver Rush" look will debut on a grand stage as Colorado takes on Cincinnati in a nationally televised game under the lights, airing at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The game marks an important home appearance for the Buffaloes, whose season has been marked by dynamic performances, as well as Sanders’ ability to put a personal stamp on the program’s branding. The new uniform combination, a testament to Sanders’ attention to detail and flair, has been highly anticipated by fans eager to see how the Buffaloes will present themselves under the coach's leadership.
This fresh "Silver Rush" look is sure to add extra excitement to the Buffaloes' matchup against Cincinnati, as the team seeks both a memorable performance on the field and a visual statement that reinforces the Sanders-led culture shift at Colorado.