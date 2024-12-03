Colorado defensive back Nahmier Robinson enters transfer portal
Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Nahmier Robinson, son of three-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson, is reportedly entering the college football transfer portal.
According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Robinson is seeking a new opportunity after spending two seasons in Boulder. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound defensive back from Skyline High School in Sammamish, Washington, will have three years of eligibility remaining as he begins the search for his next program.
A three-star recruit in the 2023 class, Robinson was known for his impressive ball skills and versatility, playing both offense and defense in high school. He redshirted his first year at Colorado and appeared in two games this past season, including the Buffaloes’ victory over Colorado State, where he recorded a pass breakup. Robinson also played in the season finale against Utah last year but did not register any stats.
Robinson’s decision comes amidst a challenging year for his family. His father, Nate Robinson, an 11-year NBA veteran known for his electrifying play and unmatched energy, has been battling significant health issues. The elder Robinson is currently in need of a kidney donor, adding another layer of personal motivation for Nahmier as he seeks a fresh start.
This move marks the second announced departure from Colorado this offseason, following linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr.’s decision to redshirt the 2024 season before entering the portal. The winter transfer portal window opens on Dec. 9 and closes on Dec. 28, giving Robinson and others a limited timeframe to find a new team. Robinson’s potential departure reflects the shifting dynamics within Colorado’s roster under Deion Sanders, who has attracted significant attention for his high-profile rebuild of the program.
While Robinson’s contributions on the field were limited, his departure highlights the competitive environment and evolving landscape of college football, where players increasingly seek opportunities to maximize their playing time and development. His next destination remains uncertain, but his pedigree and remaining eligibility make him an intriguing prospect for programs in need of a versatile and talented cornerback.