Colorado defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo exits with forearm injury vs. Nebraska
Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo exited in the fourth quarter with an apparent forearm injury vs. Nebraska. The Houston transfer initially entered the injury tent before heading to the locker room late. He came back to the sideline with a sling on his left arm.
Nwankwo was one of three Buffs who left the game with an injury. Shilo Sanders played the Buffs first two defensive series before having his helmet taken away. He also had a sling on his right arm and coach Deion Sanders said his son suffered a broken forearm.
This comes after Sanders spent a majority of his offseason in a yellow no-contact jersey. He had a career year in Boulder with 54 tackles, a forced fumble, three PDUs, and a pick-six in the Rocky Mountain Showdown vs. Colorado State last year. He brings much-needed experience to CU's secondary as a sixth-year senior. Yet another setback for Sanders who had surgery on his left shoulder in May. He also suffered a lacerated kidney last year against Oregon.
Shilo's brother, Shedeur, left late after taking a blow to the head. The Buffs QB threw for 244 yards and a touchdown before exiting. A series of blows Coach Prime and Colorado who suffered a 28-10 loss at the hands of Nebraska.
Colorado will travel home before heading north to play Colorado State next Saturday.